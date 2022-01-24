Larimar Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 4th Pan American Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Congress

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical program evaluating CTI-1601 as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia will be featured in two upcoming poster presentations at the 4th Pan American Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Congress, which is taking place May 26 – 28, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Miami in Miami, Florida.

Details on the poster presentations are shown below.

Title: Tissue Frataxin Increases After Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy in Development for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia
Abstract Number: 9
Poster Category: Clinical Trials and Pharmacology
Presenting Author: Russell G. Clayton, D.O., Principal, Aeremedea LLC
Presentation Date: May 26, 2022
Presentation Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Title: Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Single- and Multiple-Dose Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy in Development for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia
Abstract Number: 10
Poster Category: Clinical Trials and Pharmacology
Presenting Author: Russell G. Clayton, D.O., Principal, Aeremedea LLC
Presentation Date: May 26, 2022
Presentation Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact: Company Contact:
Joyce Allaire Michael Celano
LifeSci Advisors Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] [email protected]
(212) 915-2569 (484) 414-2715

Related Stories

TransCode Therapeutics Acquires Option for Radiotheranostic Technology

Biora Therapeutics Announces New Patents for Targeted Therapeutics Platform

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mustang Bio Announces Updated Interim Data on X-Linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Treatment with Lentiviral Vector Gene Therapy Support Upcoming Multicenter Pivotal Phase 2 Trial for MB-107

Accelus Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for its Toro-L Interbody Fusion System

Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Hybrid Investment Conference

You may have missed

TransCode Therapeutics Acquires Option for Radiotheranostic Technology

Biora Therapeutics Announces New Patents for Targeted Therapeutics Platform

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mustang Bio Announces Updated Interim Data on X-Linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Treatment with Lentiviral Vector Gene Therapy Support Upcoming Multicenter Pivotal Phase 2 Trial for MB-107

Accelus Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for its Toro-L Interbody Fusion System

error: Content is protected !!