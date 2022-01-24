Larimar Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 4th Pan American Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Congress

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical program evaluating CTI-1601 as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia will be featured in two upcoming poster presentations at the 4th Pan American Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Congress, which is taking place May 26 – 28, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Miami in Miami, Florida.

Details on the poster presentations are shown below.

Title: Tissue Frataxin Increases After Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy in Development for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia Abstract Number: 9 Poster Category: Clinical Trials and Pharmacology Presenting Author: Russell G. Clayton, D.O., Principal, Aeremedea LLC Presentation Date: May 26, 2022 Presentation Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

Title: Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Single- and Multiple-Dose Administration of CTI-1601, a Frataxin Replacement Therapy in Development for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia Abstract Number: 10 Poster Category: Clinical Trials and Pharmacology Presenting Author: Russell G. Clayton, D.O., Principal, Aeremedea LLC Presentation Date: May 26, 2022 Presentation Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM ET

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.