LBank Exchange Will List Nesten (NIT) on May 11, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Nesten (NIT) on May 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NIT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 11, 2022.

Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding the possibilities and the potential of technology, but the centralized telecom networks everyone relies on now cannot provide the reliability, affordability, security or scalability IoT needs to realize its full power. Utilizing the power of blockchain, Nesten (NIT) is here to create a truly secure and transparent network for IoT where data, power, and profit stay with people themselves. Its native token NIT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Nesten

Nesten is a preeminent IoT communications provider with decades of experience developing IoT-optimized blockchains and complex, community-driven networks. Its team has deep roots in cellular technologies, dating back to the low-power architecture and implementation of its own mobile WiMAX network, which laid the foundation for key features of 4G and 5G. Launched in 2018 in Tustin, California, Nesten has been a trailblazer in the blockchain and edge computing arenas dedicated to providing people with a trusted communications platform and the tools they need to realize its myriad real-world use cases.

In 2019, Nesten began actively deploying its flagship communications and computing platform-the G1 wireless node-across several major urban areas, establishing significant network coverage footprints in more than 10 countries around the world. In the years since, it has continued to expand, establishing partnerships with globally recognized visionaries in various facets of the IoT sphere and out-pacing its competition in leading seismic paradigm change.

Furthermore, Nesten has integrated tokenization with its own token called NIT as a means of supporting microservices for large-scale, complex IoT use cases; as a currency medium for data transactions generated within the ecosystem; and as a way to provide meaningful financial incentives for maintaining network performance.

The extensibility and reliability of Nesten’s network lends itself to a range of verticals, including the company’s patent-pending shared parking and advertising solutions, already implemented using the network’s own crypto wallet and modular payment system to easily integrate NIT payments with application software. The team has partnered with major industry leaders in wireless communication and cryptocurrency, as well as leading developers of smart display assets, precision sensors, and enterprise computing equipment, and it is pursuing opportunities in remote medical care and 5G expansion.

About NIT Token

Nesten’s financial architecture is built on its own cryptocurrency NIT, which is based on Ethereum blockchain. NIT is the essential currency of the Nesten ecosystem and can be used for data access, supporting and facilitating real-world use cases in a highly efficient manner. The network’s compensation is also awarded by NIT for node operators.

A total of one billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) NIT were created at genesis with 65% of the total quantity reserved for ecosystem functions-including network buildout, coverage verification, and proof reward allocation-and 35% reserved for company operations.

NIT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 11, 2022. Investors who are interested in Nesten investment can easily buy and sell NIT token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

