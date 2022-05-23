LBank Weekly Listing Report, 23th May 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: USDD

Listing date: 23th May

Key words: Stablecoin, TRC20

Official Website: https://usdd.io/#/

About:

USDD is a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin launched collaboratively by the TRON DAO Reserve and top-tier mainstream blockchain institutions. The USDD protocol runs on the TRON network, is connected to Ethereum and BNB Chain through the BTTC cross-chain protocol, and will be accessible across more blockchains in the future. USDD is pegged to the US Dollar (USD) through TRX and maintains its price stability to ensure that users have access to a stable and decentralized digital dollar system that assures financial freedom.

Project: ANCT

Listing date: 23th May

Key words: Fandom, NFT, Listed on Hotbit, ERC20

Official Website: http://anctoken.com/

About:

ANC is a decentralized fandom platform built on Ethereum network and Tokenizes the fandom activities and creates K-wave ecosystem which benefits the fans through NFT Crowd funding, Fan club staking, and Fandom Metaverse.

Project: FMC

Listing date: 23th May

Key words: DEFI, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://fidometa.io/

About:

FIDOMETA is a project about building the digital infrastructure in the crypto space where all traditional businesses can onboard and expand their business into new territories and client bases.

Project: MINU

Listing date: 24th May

Key words: Others, Listed on Pancake, OpenOcean, Finebox, BSC

Official Website: https://muuinu.com/

About:

Muu Inu is a unique utility token on the BSC chain. It has a total supply of 1 Trillion and is listed on pancakeswap.

Muu Inu is aiming to bring about a change through its choice of name and logo. Whilst paying homage to the massive BSC community and the coin which is endorsed by it, we believe in the potential of this project to do well.

Project: GBEX

Listing date: 25th May

Key words: Others, Listed on Probit, CET, XDC Chain

Official Website: https://globiance.com

About:

Globance is a fintech platform with a centralized exchange, banking services, payment gateways, stablecoins, and a decentralized marketplace. It offers fully-regulated services for corporate and retail customers in several countries on five continents, integrating crypto solutions into the traditional banking system.

Project: LM

Listing date: 25th May

Key words: NFT, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://leisuremeta.io/

About:

LeisureMetaverse issued its own utility token, LM token to energize trade of NFTs and increase the valuation of NFTs. LeisureMetaverse operates its own blockchain, but the LM token in LeisureMetaverse and the ERC20 LM token on Ethereum are interchangeable through the gateway between LeisureMetaverse and Ethereum.

As an NFT minting & trading DAO platform, the Leisure metaverse platform is designed to overcome limitations of existing blockchain platforms such as scalability, gas fee and awkward UX.

Project: ARTR

Listing date: 26th May

Key words: DApp, Listed on coinsbit, Mainnet

Official Website: https://artery.network/en/

About:

Artery is a project based on 2 key components: utility and clarity. Based on this, the main tasks were formed: Communicate clearly about the work of Artery Blockchain; Provide users with useful Blockchain products in the form of an Artery Network application and enable them to make money with them.

Project: CAST

Listing date: 27th May

Key words: NFT, DAO, PAYMENT, Listed Bittrex, Bitmart, Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://castellocoin.com

About:

The Coin acts as a bridge between the traditional financial world of finance, the world of traditional forms of investment and traditional art, and the new world, the world of cryptocurrencies and the digital age. The resulting global recognition will ensure a high level of relevance and acceptance, and leads to strong trust. The Castello Coin also gets a strong emotional connection with the Castello Cube to the virtual market.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – May 16th to May 22th, 2022

Name: ENTC

Weekly gain: 61%

Official Website: http://enterbutton.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/entc/usdt/#usd

Name: HAC

Weekly gain: 975%

Official Website: http://heaven-haechi.io/index_en.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hac/usdt/#innovation

Name: GFT

Weekly gain: 30%

Official Website: https://starcrazy.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gft/usdt/#innovation

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

