LBank Weekly Listing Report, 5th May 2022

Project: KIDS

Listing date: 5th May

Key words: Initial listing, KLAY

Official Website: https://www.super-kids.io/

About:

‘SuperKids’ is helping the growth of 1.97 billion kids by providing sensory playing of seeing, hearing, and touching based on physical growth and fitness measurement data. Also, the experiential play for kids is helpful to develop their learning ability, emotional behavior, and cognitive behavior.

Through this, mothers or guardians understand the physical and emotional stages of their kids’ development. Related companies and institutions make create indicators for kids and scalable their businesses by using Big Data.

Project: DINGO

Listing date: 5th May

Key words: MEME, Listed on PancakeSwap(v2), XT. COM, SouthXchange, hotbit,dex-trade, Mainnet

Official Website: https://dingocoin.org/

About:

Dingocoin is a very currency and a community-driven project. Created in a parody of Dogecoin for absolutely everyone, based on the wild Australian dingo.

Dingocoin strives to be a fun and universal currency with minimal transaction fees. Seeking to maximize adoption as an actual currency, we are a fair launch coin with no team allocation – only fairly mined coins exist, backed by our own blockchain. Dingocoin is centered around projects and features built by the community, for the community.

Project: GAL

Listing date: 5th May

Key words: BSC&ERC20

Official Website: https://galaxy.eco/

About:

Project Galaxy is one of the leading Web3 credential data networks. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage digital credential data and NFTs to build better products and communities.

Project: BUC

Listing date: 6th May

Key words: Platform, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://beaucat.io/index_eng.html

About:

The Beau Cat platform provides information on beauty and beauty based on user participation, such as interest and purchase history. Participants can share information (age, preference, cosmetics used, skin condition, beauty, etc.) By providing a platform, rewards are given according to the level of contribution so that a lot of participation and communication can occur. In addition, unlike the sale of general products sold in the market, applying for the cryptocurrency purchase promotion program in bulk, adds the value of a ‘premium online shopping mall and provides various benefits through membership programs. In addition, by providing curation based on user data, live commerce, beauty & beauty exclusive mall, distribution network, etc.

Project: STRM

Listing date: 6th May

Key words: NFT, Platform, Public-Chain, BSC

Official Website: https://stream-coin.com/

About:

StreamCoin (STRM) is a governance token created on the Binance Smart Chain. In essence, the main objective of StreamCoin is to blockchainise the live streaming space and solve the existing problems that the industry faces; geographical limitations, audience restrictions, high platform fees, to name a few.

Project: UAC

Listing date: 6th May

Key words: PAY, Listed on Dcoin, ERC20

Official Website: http://ulanco.kr/index_en.html

About:

Uranco Payment is made up of virtual assets. It will be used as a payment tool in all places. It will become the center of the transaction and will work soon, and not only payment but also It will be a means that can be used anywhere where there is a basic flow of money flow.

Project: TSCT

Listing date: 6th May

Key words: Marketplace, Listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://transientnetwork.io/

About:

Transient is the Smart Contracts Global Marketplace – an ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create their own Next-Gen Contracts in the digital world. Home of Splash Prediction Pools: a product that comes to disrupt the prediction markets bringing the decentralisation and fun to the users side for Crypto, Esports and Sports. Transient’s marketplace powers entertainment and business.

Project: WWY

Listing date: 7th May

Key words: Listed on NFT, Pancakeswap, MEXC, BKEX，Coinsbit, BSC

Official Website: https://weway.io/

About:

WeWay is a multichain token and an Entertainment ecosystem with NFT Marketplace for creators, celebrities and their fans. WeWay aims to build the first of it’s kind Influencer Metaverse and already provides Experiences, Fundraising, Streaming and Exclusive Members Clubs and Voting mechanisms. Users can interact with their favourite celebrities by participating in quests, joining content creation process, buying, holding and reselling their NFT’s as tickets, art pieces, shares of income or in other ways of utility.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Apr. 25th to May 1st, 2022

Name: TSG

Weekly gain: 150%

Official Website: https://soldierscoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tsg/usdt/#alts

Name: FITFI

Weekly gain: 1223%

Official Website: https://step.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fitfi/usdt/#usd

Name: MISA

Weekly gain: 299%

Official Website: https://www.misatoken.com/en

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/misa/usdt/#usd

Name: ELITE

Official Website: https://elite-token.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/elite/usdt/#usd

Name: ASWC

Weekly gain: 572%

Official Website: https://aswc.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/aswc/usdt/#usd

Name: CVC

Weekly gain: 498%

Official Website: https://www.neton.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nto/usdt/#usd

Name: COINGHOST

Weekly gain: 11%

Official Website: https://www.coinghost.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/coinghost/usdt/#usd

Name: TRCL

Official Website: https://www.treecle.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/trcl/usdt/#alts

Name: ZIL

Weekly gain: 82%

Official Website: https://www.zilliqa.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/zil/usdt/#usd

Name: DAR

Weekly gain: 143%

Official Website: https://www.minesofdalarnia.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dar/usdt/#innovation

Name: BEND

Weekly gain: 26%

Official Website: https://www.benddao.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bend/usdt/#usd

Name: BREED

Official Website: https://www.breederdao.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/breed/usdt/#usd

Name: BURN

Weekly gain: 19%

Official Website: https://burn.realshibadoge.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/burn/usdt/#usd

Name: TAKI

Official Website: https://taki.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/taki/usdt/#usd

