Lineage Logistics Acquires Mandai Link Logistics for Major Expansion Into Singapore

Mandai Link is the market leader in Singapore for the provision of cold storage services and automated operations

Singapore is a mature, sophisticated economy with incentives for cold storage development

Singapore is a gateway to the ASEAN region via its strong port infrastructure

The strategic purchase continues to strengthen Lineage’s presence in Southeast Asia, offering customers an expanded network across Asia and providing a platform for further growth in the region

Brings Lineage country network to 20

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OneLineage–Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it has acquired Mandai Link Logistics (“Mandai”), marking the Company’s market entry into Singapore. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





“Mandai established Singapore’s first fully automated cold storage facility and has been long considered a local market leader in the provision of cold storage warehousing and distribution services,” Jeff Hogarth, President Asia Pacific at Lineage, said.

“Tan Seng Eng, CEO of Mandai, is a visionary who made a huge bet by investing early in automation, and we are pleased that she will stay on as an advisor to Lineage.”

Mr. Hogarth said expanding Lineage’s footprint in Asia through Singapore as a major trading hub has been a long-term strategic goal for the Company.

“Mandai’s facilities, combined with our industry-leading technology and innovations, will assist customers to navigate increasing supply chain demands in Singapore and internationally.

“We look forward to working closely with Mandai’s customers on these new opportunities.”

Mandai serves as a one-stop hub for refrigerated food distribution in Singapore with a full range of solutions including procurement, transport and warehousing. It has a fleet of refrigerated trucks and has a facility that can house 28,000 pallets.

Mandai’s main facility is fully automated, has integrated solar power, and has a rainwater collection system for washing its refrigerated trucks.

Mr. Hogarth said Lineage, as an internationally integrated company, was acutely focused on further building out its Asia Pacific footprint so customers could take advantage of Lineage’s leading global end-to-end logistics capability.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totalling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivalled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

