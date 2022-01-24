Lineage Opens Latest Fully-Automated Cold-Storage Warehouse Expansion in Peterborough to Create South East Superhub

Lineage’s South East Superhub significantly expands cold-storage capacity in the region using the latest in automation and refrigeration technology

The site will provide additional supply-chain reliability in the South East and connect with Lineage’s leading warehouse and logistics network in Continental Europe

NOVI, Mich. & PETERBOROUGH, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OneLineage–Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers, today unveiled its South East Superhub in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, just 70 miles from Central London and 120 miles from its Northern Superhub in Heywood near Manchester.

Lineage completed the new, fully-automated warehouse expansion with an additional 45,000 pallet positions in Peterborough, bringing the total capacity to nearly 71,000 pallets today. The expanded warehouse creates a strategically-positioned South East Superhub, which will serve both retail and foodservice customers with unique supply chain requirements. This 35-metre tall expansion will feature some of the world’s most sophisticated automation and refrigeration technology, helping to reduce energy consumption and the environmental impact of food distribution.

“We are investing in the future of food supply chain across Europe, using the latest technology, data analytics and green solutions to help feed the world in the most efficient way possible. Our Peterborough Superhub is the latest demonstration of Lineage’s ongoing commitment to our UK customers and an indication of our aim to be a leader in this crucial sector across Europe,” said Harld Peters, President of Europe at Lineage.

Lineage is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions, and achieving this goal goes hand in hand with innovation, which is why the South East Superhub has the latest data-driven solutions to optimize energy use, with precision cooling cycles and full automation to minimize energy leakage.

The combination of traditional capacity in Lineage’s existing facilities on the site, combined with the expansion’s automated design, will enable maximum flexibility and a highly-customized solution for customers. This investment brings Lineage’s total automated warehouse count in the UK to six, with a total of 335,000 automated pallet positions.

The South East Superhub launch follows the expansion of Lineage’s Northern Superhub near Manchester, in September 2021, which added 22,000 pallet positions in a state-of-the-art facility. Together, these warehouses serve the main population and economic centres in England, and complement Lineage’s other facilities in the UK, ensuring that food service and retail customers across the country have access to reliable, sustainable and efficient warehouses to store cold and frozen food on the way to the final customer.

“At a time of supply chain volatility, Lineage’s Peterborough Superhub will play a key role in ensuring a reliable food supply in the most densely populated part of the UK,” said Tim Moran, Lineage’s Senior Vice President for Operations in Europe. “Additionally, we’ll be able to meet growing customer demand from both online and conventional grocery sales, an accelerated trend coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the disruption of supplies stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Lineage Logistics is one of the largest temperature-controlled logistics providers in the UK. At the same time, Lineage has been expanding its network across Europe in recent years, creating a one-stop-shop solution for customers across the continent. This reduces the complexity of moving food between countries, reduces food waste and makes the distribution of food and goods requiring cold storage more efficient.

“Our large expansions in these two critical logistics hubs highlight Lineage’s commitment to adapting to our customers’ demands as consumer expectations shift in the UK and around the globe,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lineage. “We are, and have always been, 100% focused on our customers and their extended supply chains, and we are pleased to make these significant investments, create more than 230 much-needed jobs and provide expanded access to our next-generation cold storage network.”

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity, which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network and the development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company, No. 3 in the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

