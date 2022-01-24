Lokyata Selected As A Demo Company At FinovateSpring 2022

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autolending—Lokyata, a company focused on delivering products that digitize, automate, and scale lenders’ credit decisions, announced that it is one of the hand selected demo companies at FinovateSpring 2022. The Lokyata demo is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 during the 2 p.m. session.

The Lokyata team will be demonstrating the latest enhancements to BankAnalyze, its embedded fintech solution that significantly streamlines the loan decisioning process and enables lenders to derive additional value from their existing loan origination systems (LOS) through the provision of customer-permissioned bank statement analysis data. This data, in turn, supports financial institutions’ initiatives to responsibly provide greater levels of access to credit – without taking on additional risk.

Additionally, by helping financial institutions, auto finance companies, and consumer lenders easily configure their auto-fund and auto-deny rules, BankAnalyze reduces the time and cost associated with managing loan decisioning.

“Finovate has established itself as a premiere event to showcase the innovations that are driving the financial services industry forward,” said Steve Bireley, CTO at Lokyata. “We are excited to be participating and have the opportunity to demonstrate the real-world value that Lokyata is providing to our clients.”

About Lokyata

Lokyata’s global headquarters is in Washington DC with offices in Europe, India, and Latin America to serve its world-wide customer base of banks, non-banking finance companies, credit bureaus, and fintech lenders. Lokyata’s deep lending and credit risk experience, combined with a robust data science practice, pragmatic approach to data strategy, and scalable AI-driven platform deliver measurable results in increased loan approval rates, lower default rates, and improved financial margins. For more information visit www.lokyata.ai or email [email protected].

