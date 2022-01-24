M-Files Honored as a Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in the 2022 American Business Awards®

Information Management Leader Recognized as one of the Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced that the company has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 2,500 Employees) category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

M-Files was named a bronze winner for playing a critical role in transforming how businesses operate in the digital, work-from-anywhere world. M-Files’ metadata-driven document management platform, which allows knowledge workers to not only search and organize but also manage, secure, share, and improve the visibility of content, was praised by the judges as a much-needed solution in information management. The judges noted M-Files’ continuous improvements and innovations to its cloud platform and AI capabilities, including its modern and simplified user interface, to enable improved visibility, security and processability of information.

“M-Files offers a single source of truth for knowledge workers to view the information needed to make informed business decisions, improve productivity and drive better business outcomes,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “It is an honor to be recognized for our innovations as a winner in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category of the American Business Awards. This distinction highlights our commitment to enhancing our technology to work better for our customers by anticipating the users’ needs and allowing knowledge workers to work intuitively.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted this year across a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To learn more about the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform, visit www.m-files.com.

About M-Files



M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit, www.m-files.com.

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

