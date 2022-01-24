M-Files Named Grand Trophy Winner and IT Cloud/SaaS Gold Winner in the 2022 Globee® Disruptor Company Awards

Global Information Management Leader Recognized for its Disruptive Technology and Innovative Solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced that the company has been honored as a Grand Trophy Winner in the 2nd AnnualGlobee® Disruptor Company Awards and was named a Gold Globee® Winner in the Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category.

M-Files was named a Grand Trophy Winner, an accolade that highlights the top nominees out of the entire awards program, for its intuitive technology and innovations in product development, AI, and its cloud platform, further streamlining how businesses operate in today’s hybrid reality.

Additionally, M-Files’ innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution was recognized as a category leader in information technology for its modern, metadata-driven approach to document management that addresses gaps in competitive solutions. M-Files’ best-in-class technology provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial return on investment as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk.

“Being recognized as not just a leader in our category but also a Grand Trophy Winner is a huge honor and highlights the overall promise of our platform to increase knowledge worker productivity, enable business continuity, and reduce risk,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “We believe these accolades from the Globee Awards further validate our commitment to enable a more efficient way to work and change the way enterprises do business in the digital, work-from-anywhere world.”

These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere. Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process and selected the companies that are offering solutions that solve the biggest pain points customers experience.

“The new era of disruptive innovations is here. Disruptive products, services, technologies, and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.”

About M-Files



M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit, www.m-files.com.

About the Globee Awards



Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

