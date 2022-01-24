MacroGenics Announces Appointment of William Heiden to Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, MD, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of William Heiden to its Board of Directors, effective May 22, 2022. Mr. Heiden will serve as Chair of the board and a member of the Audit Committee. Following the appointment of Mr. Heiden, the Board will comprise eight directors, seven of whom are independent. Mr. Heiden is replacing Paulo F. Costa as Chair. Mr. Costa served in the Chair position until his term as director expired on May 19, 2022.

“We are delighted to have Bill join MacroGenics’ Board. His extensive strategic and operational experience, paired with his proven track record of success in leading commercial and development-stage companies, make him a strong addition to our Board of Directors,” stated Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., MacroGenics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to leveraging Bill’s expertise as we continue our mission to develop breakthrough biologics that represent life-changing medicines for cancer patients. We also want to thank Paulo for his many years of dedicated service, strong leadership and commitment. We are grateful for his invaluable contributions to MacroGenics’ Board of Directors and wish him the very best.”

“I am enthusiastic about joining the MacroGenics Board of Directors. The company has a broad portfolio of product candidates in some of the most exciting areas of drug discovery and development and a strong track record of building strategic collaborations with biopharma partners,” commented Bill Heiden. “I look forward to working with other Board members, Scott and the management team to focus company efforts on priority pipeline opportunities, ensuring that we successfully navigate the currently challenging environment for biotechnology companies.”

Mr. Heiden (62) brings 35 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry to the MacroGenics Board of Directors. Mr. Heiden most recently spent eight years as President, Chief Executive Officer and board member of AMAG Pharmaceuticals building a diverse portfolio of commercial and development-stage products, and in 2020 the company was acquired by a private equity firm (Apollo, through Covis Pharma) for $650 million. Prior to joining AMAG, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Genzyme Transgenics Company (GTC), from June 2010 to May 2012, which was acquired by LFB, S.A. Before joining GTC, Mr. Heiden was the President, Chief Executive Officer and board member of venture-backed Elixir Pharmaceuticals, from September 2004. Mr. Heiden also serves on the board of directors of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Mr. Heiden had previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Praecis Pharmaceuticals from 2002 to 2004, which was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline plc. From 1987 to 2002, Mr. Heiden progressed through various positions of increasing responsibility at Schering-Plough Corporation (now Merck & Co.), including managing a number of businesses in the United States, Europe and Canada. Mr. Heiden holds an M.B.A. from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management, a Master’s in International Management from the University of Louvain (Belgium) and a B.A. degree in finance from the University of Florida.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

