Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Fireside chat at 7:00 AM ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The presentations will be webcast and archived recordings will be available for replay in the Investors & Media section of the Madrigal website after the events.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. Resmetirom is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in patients with NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]

Related Stories

Sorrento Announces FDA Authorization to Proceed With Phase 2 Study of Abivertinib (Fujovee™) to Treat Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (MAVERICK Trial)

Virax Biolabs Introduces New Board of Directors, Announces Members

New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

Veru to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24th 2022

Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Documentary, “The Platelet Problem,” is Recognized in the Top Ten at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

You may have missed

Sorrento Announces FDA Authorization to Proceed With Phase 2 Study of Abivertinib (Fujovee™) to Treat Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (MAVERICK Trial)

Virax Biolabs Introduces New Board of Directors, Announces Members

New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

Veru to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24th 2022

Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Documentary, “The Platelet Problem,” is Recognized in the Top Ten at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

error: Content is protected !!