Mannatech Reports First Quarter End 2022 Financial Results
FLOWER MOUND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2022.
First Quarter End Results
First quarter net sales for 2022 were $32.4 million, a decrease of $5.9 million, or 15.5%, as compared to $38.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Our net sales declined 11.5% on a constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) and foreign exchange decreased GAAP net sales by $1.5 million, mostly due to the decline of the Korean Won and Japanese Yen. During the quarter, supply chain constraints impacted our sales. As a result, we had to postpone planned promotions as we were sourcing and shipping product. We deferred revenue of orders shipped but not received by customers, in particular in our Asia Pacific market. In Hong Kong, we have deferred $0.9 million revenue for orders shipped but not received by customers. The number of product fulfilled orders decreased by 6.0% to 189,700 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 201,729 during the same period in 2021.
First quarter operating income for 2022 was less than $0.1 million as compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Net income was $0.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, overall selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.2 million to $6.9 million, as compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses consisted of a $0.1 million decrease in marketing costs and a $0.1 million decrease in contract labor costs.
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other operating costs decreased by $0.2 million to $4.9 million, as compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in operating costs was primarily due to a $0.2 million decrease in legal and consulting fees.
The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of products as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 were approximately 157,000 and 187,000, respectively. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers decreased by 5.1% to 18,542 in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 19,538 in the first quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of constant dollar measures. We disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors an additional perspective on trends. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Safe Harbor statement
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “hope,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “approximates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” and “continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of COVID-19 on Mannatech’s business, the availability and effectiveness of vaccines on a widespread basis, the impact of any mutations of the COVID-19 virus, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which could adversely affect our business in certain regions, the impact of inflation, disruptions in the supply chain, Mannatech’s inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.
Individuals interested in Mannatech’s products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com
|
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands, except share information)
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
(unaudited)
|
|
2021
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
23,359
|
|
|
$
|
24,185
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
944
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $991 and $987 in 2022 and 2021, respectively
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
12,591
|
|
|
|
12,020
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
|
2,888
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
3,103
|
|
|
|
2,369
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
44,271
|
|
|
|
42,838
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
2,591
|
|
|
|
2,882
|
|
Construction in progress
|
|
1,507
|
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
Other assets
|
|
9,528
|
|
|
|
9,220
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
2,740
|
|
|
|
2,825
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
61,140
|
|
|
$
|
59,625
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current portion of finance leases
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
5,122
|
|
|
|
3,969
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
8,407
|
|
|
|
9,224
|
|
Commissions and incentives payable
|
|
9,629
|
|
|
|
9,611
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
1,756
|
|
|
|
2,154
|
|
Current notes payable
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
6,617
|
|
|
|
4,867
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
32,199
|
|
|
|
30,098
|
|
Finance leases, excluding current portion
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Long-term notes payable
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
5,142
|
|
|
|
5,049
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
37,410
|
|
|
|
35,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,949,716 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,940,687 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
33,359
|
|
|
|
33,277
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
7,452
|
|
|
|
7,708
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
1,669
|
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
Treasury stock, at average cost, 793,141 shares as of March 31, 2022 and 802,170 shares as of December 31, 2021
|
|
(18,750
|
)
|
|
|
(18,915
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
23,730
|
|
|
|
24,412
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
61,140
|
|
|
$
|
59,625
|
|
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share information)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$
|
32,384
|
|
|
$
|
38,319
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
7,091
|
|
|
|
7,222
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
25,293
|
|
|
|
31,097
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Commissions and incentives
|
|
13,108
|
|
|
|
15,598
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
6,909
|
|
|
|
7,111
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
510
|
|
Other operating costs
|
|
4,909
|
|
|
|
5,089
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
25,258
|
|
|
|
28,308
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
2,789
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
(282
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
2,529
|
|
Income tax (provision)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(335
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
134
|
|
|
$
|
2,194
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
|
2,071
|
|
Diluted
|
|
2,074
|
|
|
|
2,116
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We refer to these adjusted financial measures as constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide investors an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, we calculate current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year’s rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.
The table below reconciles first quarter 2022 constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to our GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations.
|
March 31,
|
Three-month period ended (in millions, except percentages)
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Constant $ Change
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
Measure:
|
Measure:
|
Measure:
|
Total $
|
Constant $
|
Total $
|
Dollar
|
Percent
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
32.4
|
|
$
|
33.9
|
|
$
|
38.3
|
|
$
|
(4.4
|
)
|
|
(11.5
|
)%
|
Product
|
|
30.8
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
35.9
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
(10.3
|
)%
|
Pack and associate fees
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(36.4
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
50.0
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
31.1
|
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
|
(15.1
|
)%
|
Income from operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
|
(92.9
|
)%
Contacts
Donna Giordano
Manager, Executive Office Administration
972-471-6512
[email protected]
www.mannatech.com