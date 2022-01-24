MarketVector Indexes Announces May 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketVector Indexes GmbH (MarketVector) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes. The table below summarizes the results for the indexes which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on May 31, 2022 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

Ticker

Additions

 

Deletions

 

New Count

MVIS® CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders

MVDFLE

1

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare DeFi 20

MVDEFI

1

0

20

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

MVDA5

1

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

MVDA10

1

0

10

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

MVDA25

2

1

25

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

MVDA

3

2

100

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

MVDALC

3

3

20

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

MVDAMC

4

4

30

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

MVDASC

5

5

50

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Asset Select

MVDAS

1

1

10

MVIS® CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders

MVIALE

0

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders

MVMELE

1

4

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset

MVGCFI

0

0

12

MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders

MVSCLE

1

3

14

Weiss MVIS® Top Tech Adoption Rating Index

MVWTAR

0

4

21

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS® Indexes can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on June 27, 2022.

About MarketVector:

MarketVector Indexes GmbH (MarketVector) develops, monitors and markets the MVIS® indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MVIS® indexes has expanded VanEck’s successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector indexes reflects the company’s in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income, and special asset classes. Approximately USD 30.86 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS® indexes. MarketVector Indexes is a VanEck® Company.

Contacts

Media
Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA on behalf of MarketVector Indexes

610-246-9928

[email protected]

Eunjeong Kang, MarketVector Indexes

+49 (0)69 4056 695 38

[email protected]

