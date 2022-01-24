Marybel Batjer Joins California Strategies

National public policy expert will provide clients with strategic counsel on Energy, Environment, Gaming and Government Agencies

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Strategies, the state’s preeminent government relations, public affairs and campaign consultancies, proudly announced today that Marybel Batjer is joining the firm as a partner. Marybel’s career of high-profile, senior-level positions has spanned across the private and public sectors: from the Pentagon to the White House to state houses in two states. She has a broad and deep knowledge in highly regulated industries, including the energy and gaming sectors, and most recently served as President of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) overseeing privately held utilities in California.





“Marybel’s impressive career – with experience in Washington, D.C., Sacramento and in both the public and private sectors – makes her an extraordinary fit with the California Strategies team,” stated Bob White, California Strategies Chairman. “She has been around the table when important decisions were made and has offered strategic counsel that make or break a policy’s success. We’re excited and honored that she is joining the CalStrat family.”

Batjer will be based in Sacramento and will bring more than four decades of experience helping CalStrat clients develop innovative solutions and proactive strategies that solve problems and make public policy work more effectively for the private and public sectors.

Her expertise will assist clients facing policy challenges such as climate change, including decarbonizing the economy, energy reliability, wildfire mitigation, water services, drought response, as well as digital access. Her extensive budget experience, including overseeing several entities with multi-billion-dollar budgets, will provide key insights to agency heads and elected officials throughout government from legislation conceptualization to implementation.

