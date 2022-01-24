MathWorks Launches New Suites for Startups

Provides early-stage companies access to MATLAB and Simulink products at a significantly reduced price

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MathWorks has expanded its support for the next generation of entrepreneurs striving to turn their technical ideas into reality: The company now offers tech startups access to a pair of standard suites containing MATLAB®, Simulink®, and more than 100 industry-specific toolboxes at a startup-friendly price. The Suites for Startups provide a full stack of development tools for design and simulation, test and code generation.

Besides licenses for MATLAB, Simulink and related add-on products, the suites also include training options in local languages as well as technical support from MathWorks experts who are ready to guide users from idea to deployment. Users can also take advantage of the MathWorks startup promotion program to spread the word about their product and services.

“We’ve worked with thousands of startups and know using the best tools helps companies succeed faster and with less risk,” says David Rich, Director of MATLAB Product Marketing. “The new startup suites ensure engineers have access to commercially supported design tools that span the full range of what MathWorks offers – from AI, control design, physical modeling, code generation, cloud deployment, and more.”

Long-term partner for emerging startups

MathWorks is committed to accelerating the pace of engineering and science, and support teams who seek solutions for modern-day problems. Among the 7000 startups in medical technology, robotics and other industries already using MATLAB are Metawave, AEye, and Owl Autonomous Imaging, all working on vehicle perception technologies to provide a safe automated driving experience. As an early-stage company developing the world’s first solar-powered car, Netherlands-based Lightyear also received access to products and support through the MathWorks Startup Program.

Startups working in these fields are pioneers in technical innovation, but are often constrained by funding, much of which must be spent on employee costs. The goal of the MathWorks startup program is to give early-stage companies the tools to move quickly from concept to minimum viable product without having to choose between engineers and technical tools.

For more information, please visit the MathWorks website: http://www.mathworks.com/products/startups.html.

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world’s universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

MATLAB and Simulink are registered trademarks of The MathWorks, Inc. See mathworks.com/trademarks for a list of additional trademarks. Other product or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Press Contact

Kevin Lorenc



MathWorks



(508) 647-7332



[email protected]