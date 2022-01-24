MATRIXX Software Selected by StarHub for Real-Time Charging Capability to Power Digital Transformation and 5G Future

SINGAPORE & FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and real-time monetization solutions, today announced it has deepened its partnership with StarHub (SES:CC3.SI), a leading, homegrown Singapore digital service provider that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and the most enriching experiences. MATRIXX will now provide its cloud native, converged charging system (CCS) as a key component of StarHub’s transformed digital IT infrastructure that supports its mobile postpaid and prepaid customers, for both existing 4G and 5G Standalone (5G SA) services.

These developments are a key part of StarHub’s DARE+ five year strategic transformation, going beyond telco and becoming a well-loved digital service provider with frictionless digital engagement at the core. StarHub’s investments in market agility, flexibility and scalability are essential to transforming customer experiences, shortening time to market and reducing operating costs as it delivers new and exciting connectivity, entertainment, lifestyle and business solutions for customers. This continued partnership between both companies builds upon the award-winning success achieved by giga!, StarHub’s digital fighter brand and Singapore’s first fully digital mobile service.

“Playing to our strengths as a leading digital service provider, we are boldly scaling up agility across our systems, building a fully-digital ecosystem that is ready to evolve for whatever customers want next, from speed and responsiveness to truly personalised experiences as part of our DARE+ strategy,” said Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub. “MATRIXX has been a proven partner with giga!, and we look forward to working together to embed game-changing flexibility in our platforms, to deliver end-to-end, enriching experiences to our entire customer base.”

“We see this expanding partnership as a tremendous vote of confidence in what we’ve already achieved together. Powered by our industry-leading 5G monetization platform, we will enable StarHub with the operational agility they need today to redefine customer experience for the entire Singapore market now and into the future,” said Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “We are proud of the transformative success we’ve achieved to date, and appreciate the significance of this new responsibility to bring exciting new experiences to all of StarHub’s customers.”

MATRIXX is an industry-leading product-based monetization solution providing operators a platform on which to quickly innovate with new services and offerings. StarHub deployed MATRIXX for its all-digital brand giga! in less than six months. With the success of that offering, StarHub is now expanding its use of MATRIXX’s cloud native architecture to serve both 4G and 5G services on a single platform with unmatched flexibility, scalability and efficiency. With its innovative click-not-code configuration for business rules and use cases, MATRIXX will empower StarHub with the commercial agility it needs to drive new revenue.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world’s leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

Contacts

Jennifer Kyriakakis

[email protected]