Matterhorn Express Pipeline Reaches Final Investment Decision

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WhiteWater, EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN), and MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) have reached a final investment decision to move forward with the construction of the Matterhorn Express Pipeline after having secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers.

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline has been designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 490 miles of 42-inch pipeline from Waha, Texas, to the Katy area near Houston, Texas. Supply for the Matterhorn Express Pipeline will be sourced from multiple upstream connections in the Permian Basin, including direct connections to processing facilities in the Midland Basin through an approximately 75-mile lateral, as well as a direct connection to the 3.2 Bcf/d Agua Blanca Pipeline, a joint venture between WhiteWater and MPLX.

“WhiteWater is excited to partner with EnLink, Devon, and MPLX to develop incremental gas transportation out of the Permian Basin as production continues to grow in West Texas,” said Christer Rundlof, CEO of WhiteWater. “Matterhorn will provide premium market access with superior flexibility for Permian Basin shippers while playing a critical role in minimizing flared volumes.”

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2024, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater, an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company, has partnered with Ridgemont Equity Partners and First Infrastructure Capital on the Matterhorn Express Pipeline. For more information about WhiteWater, visit www.wwdev.com.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink’s best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities, and carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration services. EnLink’s purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink’s strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for its employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX’s assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. MPLX also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

About First Infrastructure Capital

First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is a Houston-based investment firm specializing in greenfield projects and companies operating in the midstream, downstream, electric power, telecommunications, and renewable energy industries. First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser, which manages funds affiliated with First Infrastructure Capital, L.P. For more information about First Infrastructure Capital, visit www.firstinfracap.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $6.0 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. For more information about Ridgemont, visit www.ridgemontep.com.

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the companies named herein and are difficult to predict. Factors that could impact the opportunities described above include but are not limited to general domestic and international economic and political conditions and the factors described in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the companies named herein. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and the companies named herein undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts

WhiteWater Investor Relations: www.wwdev.com

EnLink Midstream Partners Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt (214) 721-9353



Devon Energy Investor Relations: Scott Coody (405) 552-4735



MPLX LP Investor Relations: Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071