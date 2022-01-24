Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 30, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for April 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2022 decreased 52.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2022]

– CX-5: 15,026 units (down 44.1% year on year)

– CX-30: 3,426 units (down 44.8%)

– MAZDA3: 3,203 units (down 64.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2022 decreased 44.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2022]

– CX-30: 5,026 units (down 37.6% year on year)

– MAZDA3: 3,505 units (down 61.2%)

– MAZDA2: 3,005 units (down 14.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

– Mazda-s domestic sales volume in April 2022 decreased 15.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

– Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 2.6% total market share (unchanged).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2022]

– CX-5: 1,562 units (up 59.1% year on year)

– MAZDA2: 1,125 units (down 21.2%)

– MAZDA3: 532 units (down 0.6%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in April 2022 decreased 49.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2022]

– CX-5: 17,508 units (down 41.0% year on year)

– MAZDA3: 3,349 units (down 55.8%)

– CX-9: 2,362 units (down 60.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2022 decreased 22.7% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2022]

– CX-5: 32,589 units (down 5.4% year on year)

– CX-30: 14,339 units (down 25.8%)

– MAZDA3: 13,510 units (down 29.5%)

