McDougall Insurance Selects Applied to Digitize and Scale the Business

Community-based Ontario brokerage selects Applied technology to digitize business and customer service models across its 40 locations

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems today announced that McDougall Insurance has selected Applied’s Digital Brokerage solution to digitally transform and scale its business. Using the cloud-native technology within Applied Epic, the brokerage will gain a modern interface and standardized workflows that will create consistency and reduce ad-hoc, manual work for its staff across its 40 locations. Through Applied Epic’s open architecture, McDougall will also connect Applied’s customer service, analytics and quoting technology to provide the digital experiences that today’s insurance employees and customers expect.

“I used to say that I would never put my organization through the pain of changing our broker management system,” said Ross McDougall, chief executive officer, McDougall Insurance. “However, times have changed and having a simple, integrated computer system is necessary to provide the service our customers deserve. Applied’s Digital Brokerage is that system – its software will help us bring every part of our business together, streamlining our operations and enabling our amazing staff. We are delighted with the future we believe our partnership with Applied will realize.”

Applied’s Digital Brokerage solution consists of a foundational management system, analytics, marketing automation, customer service tools, and personal lines and commercial lines quoting, all hosted in the cloud. Applied technology enables brokerages to eliminate duplicative work and create higher-value business transactions to deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. Digital brokerages operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, minimize errors and omissions and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“When brokerages use technology solutions that have limited or no integration, additional work is created for staff in order to manually keep track of what’s going on in the brokerage. This takes the focus off of advising customers and growing the business,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Brokerage software will deliver the seamless connectivity needed to have a single view of the business and standardized processes across every location, reducing the friction felt by staff in their daily workflows and allowing them to shift their focus to delivering a premier customer experience with the broker’s insurance professionals and brand in the forefront.”

