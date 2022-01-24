Meet TP-Link’s New Smart Home Line – Tapo, With Four 2K Cameras Starting at $29.99 and an LED Light Strip With Music Sync

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link, a leading global provider in the networking and smart home space, today launched its new Tapo Smart Home product line with the release of two indoor and two outdoor 2K cameras. The Tapo C210 Pan/Tilt 2K WiFi Camera, Tapo C110 Spot 2K WiFi Camera, Tapo C320WS Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K QHD 4MP Camera and Tapo C310 Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K Camera bring advanced features such as 2K resolution and AI person and motion detection with industry leading price-points. Additionally, Tapo is also launching the Tapo Smart L900-10 Multicolor RGB LED Light Strip, a new 32.8 feet RGB multicolor light strip with music sync capabilities and 16 million colors to choose from.

Indoor Cameras: Tapo C210 Pan/Tilt 2K WiFi Camera and Tapo C110 Spot 2K WiFi Camera

The Tapo C210 Pan/Tilt 2K WiFi Camera can pan and tilt across 360 degrees horizontally and 114 degrees vertically. The Tapo C110 Spot 2K WiFi Camera offers a 105 degree stationary field of view. Both cameras provide clear 2K resolution video, instant push notifications with AI-based motion and person detection, integrated IR night vision up to 30 feet away in black and white, 2-way audio and a built-in siren with light alarm. They offer the ability to record 24/7 footage locally onto a 256 GB micro-SD card (not included) or subscribe to Tapo Care for 30-day video history and many other benefits including baby crying detection.

Pricing: The Tapo C210 Pan/Tilt 2K WiFi Camera has an MSRP of $34.99, and the Tapo C110 Spot 2K Wi-Fi Camera has an MSRP of $29.99.

Outdoor Cameras: Tapo C320WS Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K QHD 4MP Camera and Tapo C310 Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K Camera

The Tapo C320WS Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K QHD 4MP Camera features 2K/4MP resolution for high-definition viewing. The advanced starlight sensor captures high quality images even in low-light conditions. Combined with integrated spotlights, night vision, 2-way audio and an IP66 weatherproof design, this camera is ideal for outdoor installations. The Tapo C310 Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K Camera also provides 2K resolution and features integrated external antennas for better connectivity, night vision and IP66 weatherproofing.

Both outdoor cameras include AI-driven person and motion detection algorithms so users will receive instant notifications of activity. The cameras will also offer the option of recording 24/7 on local storage (up to 256 GB) or subscribing to Tapo Care for 30-day video history recording and other benefits.

Pricing: The Tapo C320WS Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K QHD 4MP Camera has an MSRP of $59.99 and the Tapo C310 Smart Outdoor Home Security WiFi 2K Camera has an MSRP of $49.99.

Tapo Smart L900-10 Multicolor RGB LED Light Strip

The new 32.8 foot Tapo Smart L900-10 Multicolor RGB LED Light Strip features up to 16 million colors, full dimming and the ability to sync the lights to music making it the perfect party companion.

Pricing: The Tapo Smart L900-10 Multicolor RGB LED Light Strip has an MSRP of $44.99.

All Tapo products are available for purchase on Amazon.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking and smart home devices, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us, follow TP-Link on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TPLINKUS, Twitter at https://twitter.com/tplinkUS, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tp-link or the TP-Link Forum at https://community.tp-link.com/us.

Contacts

Finn Partners for TP-Link



Nathan Rillo



[email protected]