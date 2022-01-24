Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch Named a Leader in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Ideal Switch Honored for Transforming the Electrification of Everything, Saving Gigawatts of Power, Cutting Carbon Emissions and Enabling a More Sustainable Future

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch™ technology, today announced that it has been named a leader in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for the second consecutive year in the small (fewer than 100 employees) category. Fast Company’s 33 projects that prove small businesses can change the world.

The Ideal Switch is the electronic industry’s Holy Grail of switching technology, combining the benefits of electromechanical relays and solid-state switches with no compromises. Tiny, fast and reliable, the Ideal Switch can withstand extreme temperatures and handle thousands of Watts with ultra-low losses. Leveraging advances in materials science and MEMS technology and manufactured using conventional semiconductor equipment, the Ideal Switch is the most important electronic component since the invention of the transistor. Menlo Micro is shipping the Ideal Switch in volume into power grid, medical technology, test and measurement, aerospace and defense, 5G infrastructure, industrial IoT and smart building applications.

“To be recognized by Fast Company for a second year in a row is a tremendous honor for everyone on the incredible Menlo Micro team, which has worked hard to achieve this prestigious award,” said Chris Giovanniello, co-founder, SVP marketing, Menlo Micro. “The electrification movement depends on the ability of innovators to create a more energy-efficient world. Menlo Micro is pushing this disruptive trend to another level with breakthrough switching technology that will fuel the electrification transformation across multiple industries. Continued deployment of the Ideal Switch on a global scale will potentially save gigawatts of power, dramatically cut carbon emissions and enable a more sustainable future for humanity.”

Ideal Switch technology stands at the forefront of the electrification movement and will enable upgrades to the world’s aging power grids, modernize smart buildings and factories, and eliminate many of the inefficiencies in today’s legacy electrical infrastructure. Mass deployment of the Ideal Switch in billions of electronic devices worldwide will create a more energy-efficient world, help eliminate 20 percent of global carbon emissions and bring $37 billion in electricity savings by 2050, a major contribution in the fight against climate change. Download the whitepaper to learn more.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” said David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

Menlo Micro is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world, with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

