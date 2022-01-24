Mercury Systems receives $7.9M order for high-performance processing systems

ANDOVER, Mass., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced it had received a $7.9 million order from a leading defense prime contractor for high-performance embedded processing systems for a ground-based radar application. The order was received in the Company’s fiscal 2022 third quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

Mercury’s advanced, highly reliable signal processing systems are a critical element in ground-based radar programs that deliver high-resolution actionable data in the most hostile environments, protecting military forces from advanced air and missile threats.

“This order underscores our customer’s confidence in Mercury to supply the proven purpose-built signal processing capabilities for critical mission-defining radar that helps keep our nation and allies safe,” said Joe Plunkett, vice president and general manager, Mercury Embedded. “As global security threats continue to grow, Mercury’s trusted, secure solutions, such as our powerful, high-performance processing systems, serve our customers’ mission and support those who serve us.”

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected].

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth, cost savings and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, inflation, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.