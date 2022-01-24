Metronet Names Andrew Brummette New Market Leader of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced Andrew Brummette as Virginia Market Leader to supervise their continued growth and development in the market. Brummette joins the 100 percent fiber optic company from Segra where he served as a Financial Planning and Analysis Manager for the telecommunications company. Brummette’s experience and expertise in telecommunications will help guide the company to providing unmatched speeds and unparalleled customer service to Virginia customers.





“Metronet’s fiber optic network and commitment to a superior customer experience has continuously impressed me and I look forward to leading the Metronet experience in Norfolk and other communities as we expand,” said Brummette. “I’m excited to bring our future-proofed services to more residents and businesses throughout the state to aid in economic development while ensuring that residents, schools and businesses have access to the most reliable and fast internet speeds available.”

With more than 15 years of experience, Brummette’s diverse background in the telecommunications industry includes sales, finance and business modeling for intricate projects and boasts a strong history of success. Brummette, along with his expertise in customer centered care, will bring a unique and refined skillset to the Metronet team in Virginia.

Metronet announced Virginia as its 10th state for expansion and is actively building out the 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure that will provide fiber internet to residents and businesses. The City of Norfolk marks the first city in Virginia that will have access to Metronet’s services. Upon completion, the City of Norfolk will be named a Gigabit City with Metronet’s future-proof fiber optic network.

For more information on Metronet services in your area, please visit www.Metronetinc.com.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri and Colorado. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of 5GB service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetronetInc.com.

Contacts

Katie Custer



[email protected]

502.821.6784