Micro-Tech Endoscopy Partners with Wision A.I. to Distribute its AI-assisted Polyp Detection Software in the U.S.

Announced at National Digestive Disease Week, Micro-Tech is the only GI endoscopy distributor of the EndoScreener colonoscopy technology in the U.S.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, the U.S. subsidiary of the global medical device company Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co. Ltd, which develops and supplies diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the gastroenterology space, has announced a business partnership with Wision A.I., a startup in the field of artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics for optical medical imaging. Micro-Tech will be the U.S. GI endoscopy distributor of EndoScreener, an AI-assisted polyp detection software used during colonoscopy procedures.

Wision A.I. gained FDA-clearance for EndoScreener in November 2021 following a U.S.-based clinical study1 of 232 patients demonstrating that artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies with the Wision software resulted in fewer missed polyps. The technology was able to identify approximately 32 percent more adenomas than standard colonoscopy procedures.

“We believe that every patient deserves access to the best technology available in order to have the best chance for an optimal outcome—and our partnership with Wision does just that,” said Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA President Chris Li. “Together we are able to advance the early detection of more polyps and improve patient outcomes. More than 106,000 new cases of colon cancer are anticipated in 20222. This technology will ensure that more patients have early, accurate diagnosis so they have the best possible result. We see artificial intelligence playing a major role in increasing the detection of pre-cancerous polyps in the colon. This collaboration highlights Micro-Tech’s commitment to innovation that will serve patients and their health care providers.”

In the U.S., colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths when numbers for men and women are combined3. EndoScreener software utilizes deep learning A.I. and Computer Aided Polyp Detection (CADe) systems to efficiently analyze and identify gland abnormalities in the lining of the colon, significantly improving the detection and precision capabilities of a standard colonoscopy.

“The CDC estimates that there should be roughly 11 to 13 million annual colonoscopies needed by 2024 to screen the eligible population4,” said Wision A.I. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer JingJia Liu. “Micro-Tech’s collaborative, patient-focused approach is the type of partner we need in order to improve patient outcomes at this scale. We believe that AI-assisted polyp detection in colonoscopy will greatly contribute to colorectal cancer screening and prevention—and Micro-Tech will help us get there.”

For more information about Micro-Tech Endoscopy, EndoScreener technology, or information about partnering with Micro-Tech on a device, visit mtendoscopy.com.

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis, and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unparalleled speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech’s team has a wealth of experience in the field and in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the healthcare industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, it is building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

About Wision A.I.

Wision A.I. has extensive expertise in mathematics and algorithm development. The company integrates medical knowledge into flexible and scalable models that leverage cutting-edge, convolutional neural networks and general-purpose computing to achieve stable detection efficacy in diagnostic imaging.

To learn more about Wision A.I., please email [email protected].

References

1 Glissen Brown JR, Mansour NM, Wang P, et al. Deep Learning Computer-aided Polyp Detection Reduces Adenoma Miss Rate: A United States Multi-center Randomized Tandem Colonoscopy Study (CADeT-CS Trial). Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2021; S1542-3565(21)00973-3.



2-3. American Cancer Society, Key Statistics for Colorectal Cancer, (May 2022)



4 HHS Public Access, Colorectal Cancer Screening: Estimated Future Colonoscopy Need and Current Volume and Capacity, (August 2016)

