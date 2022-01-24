Mindset Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in May 2022

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) (“Mindset” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that James Lanthier, CEO, and Joseph Araujo, CSO of Mindset, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics & Drug Development Conference to be held at the Westin Arlington Gateway in Arlington, VA on May 23-24, 2022. Mr. Lanthier will present “The Importance of Next Generation Psychedelic Drugs in Treating Mental Health Affliction” on Monday, May 23 at 1:25 p.m. ET. To attend, register here. H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference to be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL on May 23-26, 2022. Mr. Lanthier and Mr. Araujo will participate in a fireside chat with Patrick Trucchio, H.C. Wainwright Research Analyst, on Wednesday, May 25th at 3:00 p.m. ET. To attend, register here.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mindset management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com .

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss/Tim Regan

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-896-1267/ 347-487-6788

​​

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 949-606-6585

Company Contact:

James Lanthier, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 416-479-4094

