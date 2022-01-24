Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2022

Oslo, 25 May 2022. The Annual General Meeting in PCI Biotech Holding ASA took place today, 25 May 2022.

All proposals were resolved by the Annual General Meeting as presented in the notice convening the general meeting distributed on 4 May 2022.

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are available on www.pcibiotech.com.

Contact information:        
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo        
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, [email protected], Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

