Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the All-New eK X EV in Japan

TOKYO, May 23, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that the all-new eK X EV (pronounced “eK ‘cross’ EV”), an all-electric kei-car1, will go on sale at sales affiliates nationwide and on Rakuten Ichiba2, an e-commerce marketplace, in Japan this summer.

The all-new eK X EV is priced from 2,398,000 to 2,932,600 yen (10 percent consumption tax included). It is eligible for the Subsidies for Promoting the Introduction of Clean Energy Vehicles and Infrastructure in the supplementary budget for fiscal 2021 and the Subsidies for Promoting the Introduction of Clean Energy Vehicles in fiscal 2022. Accordingly, for customers who receive a 550,000 yen subsidy, the actual purchase price3 will start from 1,848,000 yen (10 percent consumption tax included). In some areas, subsidies from local governments can also be used, making the price even more affordable.

All-New eK X EV

The eK X EV is a new electric vehicle (EV) to join the eK X series4, Mitsubishi Motors’ kei-car series with an SUV flavor, and offers a driving range sufficient for everyday use5 at an affordable price. The new model features the spacious, pleasant cabin and user-friendliness same as the eK X, a height-wagon kei-car, while also providing the smooth and powerful driving experience of EVs, a quiet and comfortable ride, and the convenience made possible by advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.

At a time when a shift to electrified vehicles is required to build a carbon-neutral society, Mitsubishi Motors introduces the all-new eK X EV as an ii (i.e. excellent in Japanese) kei-car that embodies Mitsubishi Motors-ness – a combination of safety, security and comfort, as well as environmental-friendliness.

The all-new eK X EV offers the following main features.

Easy-to-use for everyday ride

– Driving range of 180 kilometers (km, in WLTC mode5, 6) per charge, sufficient for everyday use

– The smooth and powerful driving experience unique to EVs, quietness, and ride comfort

– A spacious and comfortable cabin achieved by optimizing the layout of the EV system

Friendly to passengers and to society

– Grip Control that provides Mitsubishi Motors’ characteristic driving experience with peace of mind

– An array of advanced driver assistance systems, including the first use of the MI-PILOT parking support system

– Connectivity that allows remote control of air conditioning and charging via an app, in addition to SOS Emergency Assistance

– Large-capacity drive battery that can serve as a storage battery to help address electricity supply and demand issues, as well as a reliable source of power

Clean design and functional features of an EV

– Clean, sophisticated styling that combines the look of an EV with that of an SUV

– Advanced 7-inch color liquid crystal display (LCD) meter with good visibility and operability, and an electric shift lever

– 9-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) navigation system displaying EV-related information

Official product website for eK X EV (in Japanese only):

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/lineup/ek_x_ev/special/

Product overview

The eK X EV is an all-new, next-generation EV model that joins the eK X series. The powerful SUV-like styling is complemented by exclusive parts and a new two-tone color with Mist Blue Pearl and Copper Metallic that gives the car a clean look, emphasizing its character as an EV. Inside, a 7-inch color LCD meter and electric shift lever are adopted to pursue functionality as an EV.

By optimizing the layout of the newly developed EV system, the eK X EV offers the same spacious and comfortable cabin as the gasoline model, as well as high steering stability and ride comfort made possible by a low center of gravity and an ideal front-rear weight distribution.

With a driving range of 180 km per charge sufficient for everyday use, the eK X EV provides the smooth, powerful acceleration and the quiet, pleasant ride that are unique to EVs. In addition, advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity reduce the burden on the driver and provide a safe, secure and comfortable driving experience.

The high-capacity drive battery is reliable in emergencies and can be used as a convenient power source for appliances via a V2L7 adapter. Moreover, with V2H8 device, it also helps alleviate problems of power supply and demand by allowing power to be used at home or to charge vehicles.

The all-new eK X EV is available in two trim levels. The fully equipped G comes with a 7-inch color LCD meter and Innovative Pedal Operation Mode, while the high-end P is equipped with additional features including SOS Emergency Assistance and a 9-inch Smartphone-link (SDA) navigation system as standard.

Easy-to-use for everyday ride

Driving range of 180 km per charge, sufficient for everyday use

– Equipped with a newly developed drive battery with a total power capacity of 20 kilowatts (kWh), the all-new eK X EV offers a driving range of 180 km per charge, which is sufficient for everyday use such as commuting and shopping. As approximately 80 percent of users of kei-cars and compact cars drive 50 km or less per day (Mitsubishi Motors’ survey), it is estimated that most users can drive for two days without recharging.

– The vehicle is equipped with two charging ports – regular charging (AC200V/14.5A), which takes about 8 hours to reach a full charge, and quick charging, which takes about 40 minutes to complete an 80 percent charge. This allows for extra convenience, with the regular charging port used at home and the quick charging port used during long-distance excursions.

– By employing a cooling system using air conditioner refrigerant in the drive battery to control temperature rises in the battery, a high charge level can be maintained even after repeated high-speed driving and quick charging.

Smooth and powerful driving experience of an EV

– The maximum torque is 195 Nm, almost twice that of the gasoline turbo model, and the motor’s damping performance has also been improved to achieve the smooth and powerful driving performance that constitutes EVs’ appeal. In city driving, it drives crisply as the driver intends and can merge smoothly on highways.

– Three drive modes are available, allowing the driver to select their desired mode according to driving conditions – Normal mode, which is optimal for city driving; Eco mode, which reduces motor output to improve power consumption; and Sport mode, which gives a crisp, lively throttle response.

– The vehicle employs the Innovative Pedal Operation Mode that allows control of acceleration and deceleration just by operating the accelerator pedal. This reduces driver’s fatigue when operating the vehicle by providing appropriate braking force without the need to switch from the accelerator pedal to the brake pedal when decelerating. When stronger deceleration is required or to come to a complete stop, the brake pedal must be used.

– The drive battery, which has been made thin, is laid out in an optimal location under the floor, and the roof panel has been made slim to give the vehicle a low center of gravity, thereby reducing roll when cornering. Weight is distributed at a near-ideal ratio of 56:44 between the front and rear to optimize the four-wheel ground load balance, while the suspension is specially tuned to achieve nimble yet stable operability, giving a relaxed, high-quality ride.

A spacious and comfortable cabin

– The drive battery has been slimmed down and laid out under the floor to secure rear-seat knee room that is top-level in the vehicle’s class9. Shoulder room in the front seats is also among the best in class9, ensuring a comfortable cabin space.

– The amount of cargo space is secured at a top-level in its class9. Furthermore, a single motion from the rear of the cargo area can slide the seats and fold down the rear seatbacks, offering convenience for the user. The regular charging cable can be stored in the storage space under the trunk floor, allowing for efficient use of cargo space.

Friendly to passengers and to society

Driving experience with peace of mind

– To ensure that drivers can enjoy driving with peace of mind in any weather or road conditions, the eK X EV comes standard with Grip Control, which helps the driver move off on slippery road surfaces. The system gives improved driving performance by braking the front wheel that starts spinning on snow-covered or muddy road surfaces and by feeding more torque to the other wheel that has grip.

MI-PILOT to support everyday driving

– This is the first Mitsubishi vehicle to use the MI-PILOT parking support system, which assists in smooth parking. The system automatically detects possible parking positions and can handle backward parking, forward parking, or parallel parking. (Factory option for the P)

– The new eK X EV is equipped with MI-PILOT10 single-lane driver assistance technology for highways. The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) functions reduce the burden on the driver by maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead and staying near the center of the lane. (Factory option for the P and G)

– The 7-inch color LCD meter displays the status of the vehicle’s brake lights and the operational status of MI-PILOT in an easy-to-understand way, enhancing safety.

Mitsubishi Connect, offering peace of mind through connectivity

– Equipped with Mitsubishi Connect11 to support a safe, secure and comfortable driving experience. In addition to SOS Emergency Assistance, the system supports the driving experience with convenient features such as Vehicle Status Report, which allows users to check the remaining drive battery level and door status, Remote Climate Control, which allows users to start air conditioning remotely, Remote Charge, which notifies the driver when charging is complete, and Car Finder, which locates where the vehicle has been parked. (Equipped as standard on the P, factory option for the G)

Large-capacity drive battery that serves as a reliable source of electricity

– If connected to V2H device at home, the power stored in the drive battery can be used in the home during the day when power usage is high. Then, at night, the drive battery can be recharged, contributing to shifting peak electricity demand.

– The power stored in the drive battery is equivalent to about one day’s worth of power for an average household12, and in the event of a power outage, it can be used with a V2H device to provide a reliable emergency power source. Also, with a V2L adapter, the vehicle can be used to power electronics and appliances, such as during camping and other outdoor activities.

Clean design and functional features of an EV

– Mitsubishi Motors’ characteristic SUV touches, such as the Dynamic Shield front design that conveys a sense of security protecting people and the car, along with a dark chrome front grille, LED front fog lights, and other elements typical of an EV, give the car a clean and sophisticated look.

– The body color lineup consists of 10 colors, five two-tone and five monotone, including a new two-tone color combination of Mist Blue Pearl body, which brings a clean look, and Copper Metallic roof panel, which evokes the image of electric wiring.

– The interior features an intuitive and easy-to-operate electric shift lever and a 7-inch color LCD meter, producing a state-of-the-art look befitting an EV. Functionality is also emphasized, such as a USB charging outlet on the instrument panel (equipped as standard on the P, factory option for the G), and various storage spaces.

– Premium interior package is available as a factory option. Using a base color of light gray, the combination of synthetic leather and fabric embossed with a three-dimensional diamond pattern adds a sense of high quality. Additionally, soft padding around the instrument panel and the use of copper-colored stitching as an accent create a premium space that stands a cut above the rest. (Factory option for the P)

– The 7-inch color LCD meter displays battery status, power consumption information, navigation information, and other necessary information for EVs in an easy-to-understand manner. The 9-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) navigation system also displays charging spots and estimated battery power left to the destination. Connecting a smartphone enables the use of Android AutoTM 13 and Apple CarPlay14, and Apple CarPlay allows wireless connection with an iPhone14. (Equipped as standard on the P, factory option for the G)

1. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

2. Operated by Rakuten Group, Inc.

3. The purchase price of the vehicle after the subsidy has been deducted from the MSRP. Recycling fees, insurance premiums, taxes other than consumption tax, and expenses associated with submitting registrations, etc. are not included.

4. Lineup includes eK X, a height-wagon kei-car, and eK X space, a super height-wagon kei-car.

5. In Japan, approximately 80 percent of users of kei-cars and compact cars drive 50 km or less per day (Mitsubishi Motors’ survey). Accordingly, it is estimated that most users can drive for two days without recharging.

6. WLTC, or Worldwide harmonized Light duty Test Cycle, is an internationally recognized test cycle that is composed of urban, suburban, and highway driving modes with average usage ratios.

7. Vehicle to Load. A system that allows electricity stored in the car to be transferred out via a V2L adapter.

8. Vehicle to Home. A system that allows electricity stored in the car to be fed to a house via a V2H device.

9. Height-wagon kei-car class with an overall height of 1,700 mm or less.

10. MI-PILOT Assist in the U.S. and Canada.

11. Mitsubishi Connect is the collective name for connectivity services provided by Mitsubishi Motors. Installation of the smartphone application My Mitsubishi Connect and user registration are required to use the service.

12. Calculated on the basis of electricity consumption in an average household of approximately 10 kWh per day.

13. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

14. Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

