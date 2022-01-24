Mobilitie to Acquire Signal Point Systems and Offer 5G Connectivity to U.S. Military Bases

Strategic acquisition will provide best-in-class wireless and wired broadband connectivity to U.S. military personnel and their families

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company and the leading wireless infrastructure provider in the United States, has closed on an agreement to acquire Signal Point Systems, Inc. (“Signal Point”), a well-established telecommunications infrastructure provider focused on U.S. military bases. The acquisition unites both telecommunication industry leaders under a common ownership structure with a shared mission to accelerate world-class 5G and broadband connectivity for the members of the armed services and their families living and working on base.





Mobilitie enables multi-carrier 5G connectivity for mobile network operators, large enterprises, and municipal and government customers, and is the only company that provides full turnkey solutions, including communications towers, DAS, Small Cells, Wi-Fi, fiber connectivity, edge computing, and private networks utilizing unlicensed and licensed spectrum.

“Signal Point is a natural fit with Mobilitie and fully aligns with our strategy to continue being the leading neutral host provider of outdoor and indoor wireless solutions in the US.,” said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie. “Combining Signal Point with Mobilitie will allow us to collectively accelerate 5G and fiber-based broadband connectivity to US military personnel across the country. We all owe the great men and women of our military, along with their families, a great deal of gratitude and respect for their service and honor the sacrifices they make to provide the backbone of U.S. and global security. Mobilitie and Signal Point are committed to bringing the benefits of 5G and ubiquitous broadband connectivity to our armed forces throughout the country.”

“With our mission of providing wireless and fiber broadband connectivity to U.S. military bases at scale, it was critical for Signal Point to join forces with an industry leader, and we are incredibly pleased to be joining Mobilitie,” said Phil Carrow, CEO of Signal Point. “Mobilitie has the national scale, technical resources, and operational support to ensure we deliver not only current 5G connectivity, but also the next generation of wireless connectivity solutions. We look forward to accelerating unparalleled and ubiquitous connectivity across U.S. military bases.”

“I’m confident Mobilitie’s acquisition of Signal Point will exceed the expectations of the U.S. military, provide world-class 5G connectivity to U.S. military members and their families, and create the foundation for the ‘smart’ military bases of tomorrow,” said Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter (Ret.), Senior Military Advisor to Signal Point.

The acquisition closed on May 11, 2022. Mobilitie will integrate operations and will conduct business as Signal Point on military bases and across Department of Defense facilities.

Signal Point was represented by TI Partners and Holland & Knight LLP, and Mobilitie was represented by DLA Piper.

About Signal Point

In its 30+ year history, Signal Point Systems (Signal Point), now a Mobilitie company has established itself as a leader in wireless telecommunications, providing essential and innovative solutions designed to satisfy our customer’s evolving needs. Signal Point has transformed itself from a predominantly service-oriented company to one that primarily focuses on developing owned infrastructure on DoD properties. Our core focus is developing towers, small cells, fiber, and now in-building solutions on military installations and DoD facilities and communities adjacent to those military installations. Our objective is to enhance mission effectiveness and quality of life for military members and their families by providing vastly improved commercial telecom solutions. We are the” Easy Button” for telecom deployment on military installations due to our relationships within the DoD community.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, is the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. A global provider of complete wireless solutions, our next-generation infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, fiber, IoT, Wi-Fi and private networks which help deliver wireless connectivity where it is needed. Our engineers innovate solutions to improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries including sports and entertainment arenas, commercial real estate and hospitality properties, university campuses, healthcare facilities, government agencies and transportation terminals, and now, US military bases.

To learn more, visit www.mobilitie.com.

