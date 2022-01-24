MonetaGo Appoints Michael Hogan to Lead UK Operations

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Michael Hogan to the newly created role of managing director, United Kingdom, effective immediately.





Hogan brings to MonetaGo three decades of banking experience. He started his career as an options trader on the London Stock Exchange before moving to Standard Chartered, where he worked for 18 years. He worked in London, Indonesia and Singapore across a range of wholesale banking roles, including corporate and financial institution relationship management, product and sales. As managing director of transaction banking, Hogan played leadership roles in some of the bank’s most significant alliances and relationships.

In 2008, Hogan moved to National Australia Bank, where he spent seven years as head of trade for Asia, building a successful franchise in trade finance and commodities across the region, with a key focus on digital trade. His most recent role was at MUFG, which he joined in 2015 as managing director of transaction banking EMEA. He has also sat on the boards of BAFT Asia and Europe councils.

In his new role, Hogan will leverage his expertise to lead MonetaGo’s engagement with the trade and trade finance ecosystem across the UK to drive adoption of the Secure Financing solution.

“The recent launch of the ICC Centre for Digital Trade and Innovation, and the legal reform underway to enable the use of electronic trade documents in English law are cementing the UK’s position as a global leader in digital trade,” says Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo. “With Michael’s experience and expertise, MonetaGo will be an important part of the UK’s digital growth story, enabling more trade finance to get to where it’s needed.”

“MonetaGo is leading the charge in trade fraud prevention as the UK’s combination of digitalisation and smart regulation lowers the cost of trade and brings down barriers to entry,” says Michael Hogan, managing director, UK at MonetaGo. “I’m looking forward to further unlocking the value of digital trade for business in the UK and worldwide. Making trade simpler, safer and more sustainable is critical for the industry and the wider economy. MonetaGo has a real opportunity to make this happen.”

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

MonetaGo’s Secure Financing system is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

MonetaGo has been awarded Best Fintech Startup in Trade at the GTR Leaders in Trade awards 2022. The Secure Financing solution has been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Innovative Use of Blockchain in Banking and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021.

