MoneyLion to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today MoneyLion’s participation at the following conferences:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Attending: Wednesday, May 25th



Where: Boston, MA

Craig-Hallum 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference



Attending: Wednesday, June 1st



Where: Virtual

Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference



Attending: Thursday, June 2nd



Where: New York, NY

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference



Attending: Wednesday, June 8th



Where: New York, NY

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Jersey City, Kuala Lumpur, Santa Monica and Sioux Falls.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

