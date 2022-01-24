MoneyLion to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today MoneyLion’s participation at the following conferences:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Attending: Wednesday, May 25th

Where: Boston, MA

Craig-Hallum 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Attending: Wednesday, June 1st

Where: Virtual

Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference

Attending: Thursday, June 2nd

Where: New York, NY

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

Attending: Wednesday, June 8th

Where: New York, NY

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Jersey City, Kuala Lumpur, Santa Monica and Sioux Falls.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

Contacts

Sean Horgan

Head of Investor Relations, MoneyLion

Office: (332) 258-7621

Mobile: (646) 675-9084

[email protected]

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

MoneyLion Communications

[email protected]

Related Stories

TransCode Therapeutics To Participate at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

ProKidney to present at upcoming investor conferences

Radius Adds Industry Veterans Jennifer A. Jarrett and Susan Vissers Lisa to Board of Directors

VYRA™ Product Line Update

ImmixBio IMX-110 Demonstrated Improved Survival Over U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approved Drug Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company) in Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study

Novartis Cosentyx® (secukinumab) receives positive CHMP opinion for expanded use in childhood arthritic conditions

You may have missed

TransCode Therapeutics To Participate at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

ProKidney to present at upcoming investor conferences

Radius Adds Industry Veterans Jennifer A. Jarrett and Susan Vissers Lisa to Board of Directors

VYRA™ Product Line Update

ImmixBio IMX-110 Demonstrated Improved Survival Over U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approved Drug Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS ® by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company) in Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study

error: Content is protected !!