Monroe Capital Hires Gila Cohen to Head Global Institutional Partnerships

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC today announced Gila Cohen has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Global Institutional Partnerships based in the firm’s New York office. She will be responsible for new initiatives to expand Monroe’s global footprint, among institutional investors, focusing on the high growth Opportunistic and Real Estate private credit areas of the firm.

Prior to Monroe, Gila was Chief Investment Strategy Officer of MUFG (USA), and was responsible for advising, directing, and governing the strategic alternatives investment portfolio, as well as playing a strategic role in the firmwide missions for ESG and DEI. She also advised on the development of strategic partnerships across the firm and investment opportunities for a wide spectrum of MUFG entities, focused on both corporate and financial services outside of Japan. She has over 25 years of experience in investment banking, M&A, sell and buy side transactions, underwriting, originating and investing across real-estate, private equity and private credit, and building strong strategic partnerships. Prior to MUFG, Gila was a Managing Partner at Castle Lanterra, where she was responsible for corporate strategy, M&A, and private placement efforts. Prior to Castle Lanterra, Gila held senior positions at Courtland Partners, Capital Dynamics, and Golub Capital. She also served in investment banking roles while at JP Morgan, UBS, Credit Suisse First Boston. She earned her B.A. in Art History with a concentration in Mathematics from Columbia University.

“We are very excited to add Gila to the Monroe Capital team,” said Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO of Monroe Capital. “Gila has an accomplished career of over 25 years of experience in alternative investments focusing on global institutional investors and capital formation. She brings with her many long-term relationships and much experience across the globe. We are fortunate to have Gila join our already robust team in continuing to expand our global footprint.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

