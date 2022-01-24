Monroe Capital Hires Gordon Saint-Denis to Head Sports Finance Vertical

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced Gordon Saint-Denis has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Sports Finance. Gordon will be responsible for originating new investments across the capital structure for acquisition financing and recapitalizations for all major sports teams and venues in North America and Europe as well as other businesses in the sports ecosystem such as soccer, rugby, cycling, racing, golf, endurance races, e-sports and sports technology companies, merchandising, name, image and likeness (NILs), ticketing, and equipment companies.

Prior to Monroe, Gordon was a Managing Director & Group Head in the Sports Advisory & Finance group for Citizens Bank where he provided financing to teams and venues for the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS. Prior to Citizens, Gordon was a Managing Director and Group Head in the Sports Advisory & Finance Group at Huntington Bank. He also headed the Sports Finance Group at CIT Group and co-founded and led the Sports Finance Group at SG Cowen. Gordon has over 20 years of experience in banking as well as sports consulting.

“We are very excited to add Gordon to the Monroe Capital originations team,” said Tom Aronson, Vice Chairman & Head of Originations of Monroe Capital. “Gordon’s expertise and relationships will allow Monroe to continue building our sports vertical which aligns with our desire to expand the sector specializations within an already robust originations platform. We are always looking to deepen our expertise in specialty niches where we can take advantage of our investing platform and create high quality investment opportunities for our investors.”

Gordon Saint-Denis can be reached at [email protected] and (843) 962-9778.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Theodore L. Koenig



Monroe Capital LLC



312-523-2360



[email protected]

Margaret Chase



BackBay Communications



617-391-0790 ext. 123



[email protected]