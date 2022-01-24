Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – April 30, 2022

                Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – April 30, 2022.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C – ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights
December 31, 2021 31 018 553 32 518 339 32 515 839
January 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 339 32 515 839
February 28, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047
March 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047
April 30, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

Attachment

Related Stories

Better Choice Company Announces Insider Purchase Program of Approximately 2.5% of Common Shares Outstanding

Clearmind Announces Pre-IND Meeting Date with FDA

CORRECTION: ProMIS Neurosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Acquires GVB Biopharma, a Leading Hemp/Cannabis Company

GBS Inc. to Hold Virtual 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 4:00pm ET

KWESST Appoints Former Chief of Police to Lead the Expansion of the Company’s Critical Incident Management Solutions to the Public Safety Market

You may have missed

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – April 30, 2022

Better Choice Company Announces Insider Purchase Program of Approximately 2.5% of Common Shares Outstanding

Clearmind Announces Pre-IND Meeting Date with FDA

CORRECTION: ProMIS Neurosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Acquires GVB Biopharma, a Leading Hemp/Cannabis Company

error: Content is protected !!