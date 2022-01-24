Morrow Sodali Ranked #1 in Activism in Refinitiv Global League Table

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morrow Sodali, the global shareholder engagement and ESG consulting firm, today announced that it has been ranked #1 globally among shareholder activism advisors in 2021 by Refinitiv. This is the first time Morrow Sodali has topped the list, a testament to the firm’s deep expertise and growth as a leading corporate advisory services provider.

This recognition follows a year which saw 622 activist-launched campaigns, a 25% increase from 2020, according to Refinitiv.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for the dedicated work of our global activism team,” said Alvise Recchi, Morrow Sodali’s Chief Executive Officer. “This distinction reflects the value our firm delivers to help our clients prevail in the face of the growing trend of shareholder activism, particularly on ESG-related topics.”

Morrow Sodali’s experts provide clients around the globe with an understanding of worldwide investor policies and nuanced geographical business intelligence to educate companies and boards, allowing them to engage more effectively with all of their stakeholders.

Harry van Dyke, Executive Vice Chairman of Morrow Sodali added, “This recognition as a leader amongst our talented peers drives our firm to continue to build upon the comprehensive services we provide to our clients, uniquely tailored and proactively offered to address a range of activist initiatives.”

ABOUT MORROW SODALI

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, activism and contested situations.

From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves approximately 1000 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. Clients include listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.

Contacts

Elena Cargnello, [email protected], +44 204 5136913



Jennifer Carberry, [email protected], +1 203 658 9419