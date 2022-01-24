Motiv Power Systems Wins More Than 100 New Orders and Multiple New Customers During New Incentive Period

Company heads to ACT Expo with 6th generation platform featuring new Motiv co-designed Nidec motor and 150-mile range ONE battery

Motiv names strategy & growth executive Lisa McClung as President and Chief Commercial Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The decade-plus innovator of medium-duty electric trucks and buses designed to power the backbone of modern commerce – Motiv Power Systems – has secured more than 100 new orders via California’s HVIP program – with customers including Cintas, FedEx, Aramark, Alsco, City Fresh, Great White Packaging, and more.

Launched in 2009 by the California Air Resources Board, the HVIP program accelerates commercialization by making clean vehicles more affordable for fleets through point-of-purchase price reductions.

Motiv’s new orders span a range of sectors well-suited for electric trucks and buses – including parcel delivery step vans, retail goods vehicles, municipal work trucks, and multiple trolleys, shuttles, and school buses.

“Innovative companies worldwide are looking to an all-electric future and need collaborators like Motiv with our proven track record of delivering successful EV vehicles, as well as broader fleet rollouts,” said Tim Krauskopf, CEO of Motiv Power Systems.

Companies with California fleets are facing a 2031 deadline to implement EV solutions to replace fossil-fueled engines. “That’s sooner than you think when it comes to testing, piloting, and deploying EV fleets,” said Krauskopf “This recent surge in customer response is an endorsement of Motiv’s track record of getting it right the first time – and every time after that,” he added.

Innovative New Technologies

Motiv’s HVIP results are among several key indicators of the market traction the company is seeing ahead of the premiere next-gen event in EV field – ACT Expo – where Motiv will showcase innovative new technologies and its collaboration with customers, including Cintas and Canada Post.

Motiv is fresh from announcing that its next-generation EV truck battery can last more than 150-miles on a single charge – a milestone achieved in recent field testing with an EV truck hauling a three-ton payload. This new modular technology will be launched in early 2023 in partnership with the Michigan-based developer of innovative energy storage technology, Our Next Energy (ONE).

Forbes magazine recently profiled the Motiv-ONE next-generation battery, which powered a vehicle with a 3-ton payload 150-miles on a single charge from San Francisco to Monterey, California.

Motiv’s 6th generation platform will also include a new motor co-designed with the electric motor manufacturer, Nidec Motor Corporation, as part of Motiv’s suite of patented technologies. Motiv’s new Nidec motor achieves peak torque levels equal to widely used diesel Class 8 semi-tractors.

New President & Chief Commercial Officer

Motiv is also bolstering its executive team with the recent appointment of veteran Fortune 500 and private equity senior executive, Lisa McClung, who joined Motiv in March as President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“Lisa’s a dynamo who brings a wealth of proven expertise to Motiv’s customer and competitive market strategy,” Krauskopf said. “Prior to joining, she was a valued growth and marketing advisor to Motiv’s board and has hit the ground running – driving increased sales and re-shaping Motiv’s go-to-market strategy around solving critical customer needs. Lisa brings a strong track record of translating customer engagement – from fleet to C-suite – into differentiated products and services that speed the transfer of Motiv’s EV expertise to our customers and help them build effective, scalable operations to achieve their ESG goals.”

McClung is the former CEO of Lismore Advisors and has more than 25 years of experience in senior executive roles building and executing successful growth strategies across a wide range of industries – including public, private and private equity-held companies with established brands such as the Wrigley Company and General Electric.

“Effective, sustainable growth is about delivering solutions that solve real customer needs in a differentiated way,” said Lisa McClung. “Motiv is focused not just on electrifying fleets but on delivering products and services that help our customers use their EV transformation to open multiple new business opportunities and address a wide range of challenges more effectively,” she added.

To learn more about how Motiv delivers top-of-the-line EV fleet solutions, visit motivps.com.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty class 4-6 commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is an innovative provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and goods with 98 percent uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company’s solutions not only offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company’s products, services, or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com.

About Lisa McClung

Lisa McClung most recently was the CEO of Lismore Advisors, a C-Suite advisory firm that helps global Fortune 500 companies drive innovation, growth, and competitive advantage. She has also served as President & CEO of Coda Signature, an innovative food and lifestyle products company. She held multiple senior global executive roles at F500 companies including at The Wrigley Company and General Electric, where she implemented strategies, built businesses, and managed operations that generated tremendous domestic and international growth in value and market share. McClung has served with distinction on several corporate boards and was named “Director to Watch” by Private Director Magazine in 2019. A noted expert in strategic growth, innovation and digital transformation, Lisa is frequently asked to advise CEOs and Boards as well as guest lecture at leading business schools and business forums.

About HVIP

Launched by the California Air Resources Board in 2009, HVIP demonstrates the opportunity for first-come, first-served incentives that reduce the incremental cost of commercial vehicles. The project is administered by CALSTART, a national clean transportation nonprofit consortium.

About CALSTART

A national nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado and California and partners worldwide, CALSTART works with 280+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We knock down barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

