MRP to Host Live Webinar on Enterprise ABM Featuring Leading Research Analyst

“The Role of ABM Technologies in the Enterprise” takes place on June 7 at 2:30 pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MRP, the only enterprise-class account-based sales and marketing platform, today announced a live event, The Role of ABM Technologies in the Enterprise, with our guest Forrester Principal Analyst Malachi Threadgill. Hosted by MRP, the webcast will provide actionable insights from Forrester’s research and walk attendees through the key considerations enterprises need to look for when evaluating and implementing ABM platform capabilities.

The 60-minute webinar takes place Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 2:30 pm EDT. Registration is now open here.

“Account-Based Marketing has different requirements for success based on the company’s size and complexity of the business,” said Mark Ogne, CMO of MRP and founder of the ABM Consortium. “Larger organizations must take into consideration a myriad of solutions, business units, and buying groups. We’re excited to host Malachi to provide enterprise marketers with access to ABM data, insights, and strategies unique to their specific needs and goals.”

According to the Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022, ABM has become a critical part of B2B marketers’ strategies in the past five years. However, the report also notes that the ABM platform market has consolidated and matured to the point that it’s hard to distinguish between each vendor’s unique offerings. To complicate things further, each organization has individual and very specific needs based on the people, processes, and technologies they have in place — and enterprises have the most to win and lose.

In this session, Forrester analyst Threadgill will share why enterprises need to look at ABM platform capabilities from a different lens and interpret recent Forrester research with a focus on the specific needs of large global organizations. Key areas of discussion include:

Enterprise Administration: The ability to operate in a single platform, share insights and measurement, and execute programs independently or in concert with SMEs.

Advanced-Data Management: Recompose account-based data from contact-based systems to a central source of account truth.

Intelligent Insights: Next generation of intent and predictive analytics can identify signals across the buyer journey with AI that prescribes next best actions.

Omnichannel Orchestration: Coordinate content and messages across channels with real-time insights and lightning-fast ML that influences the buyers’ journey.

Revenue-Based Metrics: Account-level measurement and drilling down from programs to tactics.

MRP is committed to supporting enterprise marketing success with the technology, tools, and resources that marketers need to thrive in today’s enterprise operating environment. Recently named a leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022, MRP’s unique attribution capabilities that connect individual channels to ABM-influenced pipelines and customers’ praise of its multitenant capabilities and global support were both noted in the report.

