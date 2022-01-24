Murphy Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Strong Initial Performance From New Gulf of Mexico Production and Onshore Wells, Balance Sheet Strengthening with Debt Reduction Announcement and Increasing Shareholder Returns

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $113 million, or $0.73 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $113 million, or $0.73 net income per diluted share.

Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude noncontrolling interest.1

Highlights for the first quarter include:

Produced 141 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 60 percent liquids volumes, due to strong operational performance across oil-weighted assets

Generated $409 million of adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration, or $32.54 per barrel of oil equivalent sold

Raised 2022 debt reduction goal to a range of $600 million to $650 million from $300 million as a continuation of the delevering strategy, assuming an $85 per barrel West Texas Intermediate oil price

Received a Moody’s corporate family rating upgrade to Ba2 from Ba3 with a stable outlook, and received an S&P outlook revision to positive from stable while affirmed at an issuer credit rating of BB – both actions progressing goal to achieve investment grade rating

Subsequent to quarter-end:

Achieved first oil at the Murphy-operated King’s Quay floating production system, with two of seven planned wells currently flowing from the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project in the Gulf of Mexico

Declared 17 percent increase of quarterly dividend to $0.175 per share, payable on June 1 and representing a 40 percent increase from fourth quarter 2021

Announced the redemption of $200 million of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2024, progressing 2022 debt reduction goal

“The Murphy-operated King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) has been performing above expectations since it began receiving volumes in early April. I am pleased at the team’s achievements in bringing the project to fruition safely, and with strong current production rates from the first two wells in the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project, I am looking forward to flowing the next well imminently as we progress with additional completions,” said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Achieving production from this significant project on schedule and within budget was a key priority within our overall strategy of delever, execute, explore. Through precise execution, the cash flow that will be generated from this development enables us to achieve our debt reduction goals in 2022 and 2023 while simultaneously reviewing our dividend.”

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

The company recorded a net loss attributable to Murphy of $113 million, or $0.73 net loss per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022. This includes both a realized after-tax loss on crude oil derivative contracts of $104 million and an unrealized after-tax mark-to-market loss on crude oil derivative contracts of $149 million. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $113 million, or $0.73 adjusted net income per diluted share for the same period. The adjusted net income from continuing operations adjusts for the following after-tax items: $149 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on derivative instruments and $77 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration. Details for first quarter results can be found in the attached schedules.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $361 million, or $28.75 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) sold. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $409 million, or $32.54 per BOE sold. Details for first quarter EBITDA and EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.

First quarter production was at the high end of the guidance range due to strong well performance in oil-weighted assets, and averaged 141 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 53 percent oil and 60 percent liquids. Details for first quarter production results can be found in the attached schedules.

First quarter accrued capital expenditures (CAPEX) of $301 million were $31 million above guidance due primarily to the following factors:

inflationary impacts on hydraulic fracing services and oil country tubular goods (OCTG),

operational scope changes due to higher completions intensity in the Eagle Ford Shale,

altered development plans in Tupper Montney based on well permits to include longer lateral wells, and

additional rig standby costs due to delayed permits for non-operated Brazil exploration drilling.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Murphy had approximately $2.1 billion of liquidity as of March 31, 2022, comprised of the $1.6 billion undrawn senior unsecured credit facility and $481 million of cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of noncontrolling interest (NCI). Of note, cash was expended in the first quarter for a total of $55 million in contingent payments per the terms of two Gulf of Mexico acquisitions closed in 2018 and 2019.

Total debt of $2.47 billion as of the end of first quarter 2022 consists of long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 7.2 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.2 percent.

Subsequent to quarter end, Murphy announced the redemption of $200 million of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2024 as of June 2, 2022, thereby achieving the first step toward the company’s 2022 debt reduction goal of $600 to $650 million.

“With our team’s outstanding execution in the Gulf of Mexico and continued progression of our onshore well delivery plans in 2022, our future cash flow levels are increasing, thereby allowing us to increase our debt reduction goals as we capitalize on higher oil prices. We intend to reduce debt by $600 million to $650 million this year, with optionality for up to $1 billion of debt reduction in 20232,” said Jenkins. “Importantly, we have raised our quarterly dividend significantly in the past six months, and at the discretion of our Board of Directors, will look to continue quarterly reviews targeting historical payout levels, while significantly delevering our balance sheet with the remaining free cash flow.”

2022 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

Murphy is revising its 2022 CAPEX guidance, with a 7 percent increase in the midpoint and an adjusted range of $900 million to $950 million, primarily due to ongoing inflation impacts onshore, scope changes to improve productivity and additional costs attributable to the delay in non-operated Brazil exploration drilling. The full year 2022 production guidance range remains unchanged at 164 to 172 MBOEPD, with higher oil volumes leading to a production mix of approximately 53 percent oil and 58 percent total liquids volumes.

Second quarter 2022 production is estimated to be in the range of 156 to 164 MBOEPD with 54 percent oil volumes, and is impacted by planned operated downtime of 4.9 MBOEPD onshore and 0.6 MBOEPD offshore, and non-operated downtime of 3.4 MBOEPD offshore. Both production and CAPEX guidance ranges exclude Gulf of Mexico NCI.

“While we were unable to maintain our original capital plan for 2022, we are recognizing positive impacts from the additional capital spending. We elected to alter development plans for our Tupper Montney asset, which allowed us to maintain our 2022 well delivery plans by drilling longer laterals that will ultimately lead to higher well recoveries. We also enhanced our completions method in Karnes, which has led to early indications of strong production results. Lastly, following the discovery of additional pay zones in the Samurai field in the Gulf of Mexico, we have increased capital for further evaluation and completions in the planned development zones,” said Jenkins.

2022 Revised CAPEX by Quarter ($ MMs) 1Q 2022A 2Q 2022E 3Q 2022E 4Q 2022E FY 2022E $301 $305 $190 $129 $925

Accrual CAPEX, based on midpoint of guidance range and excluding NCI.

OPERATIONS SUMMARY

Onshore

The onshore business produced approximately 78 MBOEPD, comprised of 39 percent liquids volumes in the first quarter.

Eagle Ford Shale – First quarter production averaged 30 MBOEPD with 68 percent oil volumes and 85 percent liquids volumes. As planned, nine gross non-operated wells were brought online, with five wells in Karnes and four wells in Tilden. While no operated wells were brought online during the quarter, Murphy initiated a well workover program on certain shut-in wells, targeting projects forecast to achieve payout within six months based on current prices with minimal impact to operating expenses. Additionally, Murphy adjusted its completions methodology in Karnes based on real-time frac data, resulting in additional well costs from higher frac intensities during the quarter.

Tupper Montney – In the first quarter, natural gas production averaged 242 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD). The company’s drilling and completions program progressed on schedule during the quarter, with all permits in place to execute its adjusted 2022 online well plans.

Kaybob Duvernay – During the first quarter, production averaged 7 MBOEPD with 70 percent liquids volumes. Murphy brought online three operated wells in the Two Creeks area as planned. Oil volumes are performing slightly above the type curve with an average gross 30-day (IP30) rate of approximately 800 BOEPD and 95 percent liquids volumes.

Offshore

The offshore business produced 63 MBOEPD for the first quarter, comprised of 81 percent oil and excluding noncontrolling interest.

Gulf of Mexico – Production averaged 59 MBOEPD, consisting of 80 percent oil during the quarter.

As previously announced, Murphy achieved first oil from the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project in early April, with production flowing into the Murphy-operated King’s Quay floating production system. Two wells are currently achieving a total gross production rate of approximately 30 MBOEPD with 89 percent oil. Completions work continues, with five wells remaining in the seven-well program.

While drilling a planned Samurai well during the first quarter, Murphy found additional pay in the upper zone. Due to the additional pay, the company has increased its capital for further logging and completions in the planned development zones.

Canada – Production averaged 3 MBOEPD in the first quarter, comprised of 100 percent oil. Drydock work continues in Spain on the non-operated Terra Nova floating, production, storage and offloading vessel as part of the asset life extension project. Murphy anticipates a return to production at year-end 2022.

EXPLORATION

Mexico – During the quarter, Murphy received approval of the first additional exploration period for its exploration program in Block 5 offshore Mexico. This agreement includes one exploration well commitment, which the company will meet with drilling the planned Tulum-1EXP well in the second half of 2022.

Brazil – As previously announced, Murphy and its operated partner concluded drilling the Cutthroat-1 exploration well in block SEAL-M-428 in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. The presence of hydrocarbons was not found. The operator plugged and abandoned the well and the partner group is evaluating the results.

COMMODITY HEDGES

Murphy employs commodity derivative instruments to manage certain risks associated with commodity price volatility and underpin capital returns associated with certain assets.

Murphy utilizes collars to provide hedge protection on 25 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD) for full-year 2022 with a weighted average put price of $63.24 per barrel and weighted average call price of $75.20 per barrel.

The company also utilizes swaps to protect 20 MBOPD of full-year 2022 production with an average fixed price swap price of $44.88 per barrel.

Murphy maintains a combination of fixed price forward sales contracts and diversification contracts tied to US pricing points to lessen its dependence on variable AECO prices. Details for the current fixed price contracts can be found in the attached schedules.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST SCHEDULED FOR MAY 4, 2022

Murphy will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed either via the Internet through the Investor Relations section of Murphy Oil’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com or via the telephone by dialing toll free 1-888-886-7786, reservation number 86484903.

FINANCIAL DATA

Summary financial data and operating statistics for first quarter 2022, with comparisons to the same period from the previous year, are contained in the following schedules. Additionally, a schedule indicating the impacts of items affecting comparability of results between periods, a reconciliation of EBITDA and EBITDAX between periods, as well as guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022, are also included.

1In accordance with GAAP, Murphy reports the 100 percent interest, including a 20 percent noncontrolling interest (NCI), in its subsidiary, MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM). The GAAP financials include the NCI portion of revenue, costs, assets and liabilities and cash flows. Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this news release, but not the accompanying schedules, exclude the NCI, thereby representing only the amounts attributable to Murphy.

2Assuming $85 per barrel WTI oil price in FY 2022, $75 per barrel WTI oil price in 2023, and based on current production guidance.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “drive”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expressed confidence”, “forecast”, “future”, “goal”, “guidance”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “outlook”, “plan”, “position”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating Murphy Oil Corporation’s overall financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are broadly used to value and compare companies in the crude oil and natural gas industry. Not all companies define these measures in the same way. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should therefore be considered only as supplemental to such GAAP financial measures. Please see the attached schedules for reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenues and other income Revenue from production $ 834,528 592,527 Sales of purchased natural gas 36,846 — Total revenue from sales to customers 871,374 592,527 Loss on crude contracts (320,777 ) (214,385 ) Gain on sale of assets and other income 2,364 1,843 Total revenues and other income 552,961 379,985 Costs and expenses Lease operating expenses 136,825 147,164 Severance and ad valorem taxes 14,635 9,231 Transportation, gathering and processing 46,923 42,912 Costs of purchased natural gas 33,665 — Exploration expenses, including undeveloped lease amortization 47,566 11,780 Selling and general expenses 33,529 29,503 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 164,124 198,278 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 11,876 10,492 Other operating expense 105,942 21,079 Impairment of assets — 171,296 Total costs and expenses 595,085 641,735 Operating loss from continuing operations (42,124 ) (261,750 ) Other income (loss) Other expense (2,495 ) (5,341 ) Interest expense, net (37,277 ) (88,100 ) Total other loss (39,772 ) (93,441 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (81,896 ) (355,191 ) Income tax benefit (16,961 ) (88,159 ) Loss from continuing operations (64,935 ) (267,032 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (551 ) 208 Net loss including noncontrolling interest (65,486 ) (266,824 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 47,850 20,614 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MURPHY $ (113,336 ) (287,438 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC Continuing operations $ (0.73 ) (1.87 ) Discontinued operations — — Net loss $ (0.73 ) (1.87 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED Continuing operations $ (0.73 ) (1.87 ) Discontinued operations — — Net loss $ (0.73 ) (1.87 ) Cash dividends per Common share 0.15 0.125 Average Common shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 154,916 153,953 Diluted 154,916 153,953

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net loss including noncontrolling interest $ (65,486 ) (266,824 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by continuing operations activities Loss (income) from discontinued operations 551 (208 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 164,124 198,278 Unsuccessful exploration well costs and previously suspended exploration costs 32,831 717 Amortization of undeveloped leases 4,198 4,602 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 11,876 10,492 Deferred income tax benefit (20,253 ) (88,867 ) Mark to market loss on contingent consideration 98,126 14,923 Mark to market loss on crude contracts 188,509 153,505 Long-term non-cash compensation 17,288 12,124 Impairment of assets — 171,296 Net (increase) in noncash working capital (80,922 ) (9,052 ) Other operating activities, net (12,512 ) 36,780 Net cash provided by continuing operations activities 338,330 237,766 Investing Activities Property additions and dry hole costs (244,908 ) (240,545 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment — 268,023 Property additions for King’s Quay FPS — (17,734 ) Net cash (required) provided by investing activities (244,908 ) 9,744 Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 140,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — (340,000 ) Retirement of debt — (576,358 ) Debt issuance, net of cost — 541,980 Early redemption of debt cost — (34,177 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (39,884 ) (36,006 ) Contingent consideration payment (55,169 ) — Cash dividends paid (23,300 ) (19,287 ) Withholding tax on stock-based incentive awards (15,421 ) (3,794 ) Capital lease obligation payments (158 ) (178 ) Net cash (required) by financing activities (133,932 ) (327,820 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (87 ) 574 Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (40,597 ) (79,736 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 521,184 310,606 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 480,587 230,870

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Murphy (GAAP) $ (113.3 ) (287.4 ) Discontinued operations loss (income) 0.6 (0.2 ) Loss from continuing operations (112.7 ) (287.6 ) Adjustments (after tax): Mark-to-market loss on derivative instruments 148.9 121.3 Mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration 77.2 11.8 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (0.1 ) 0.9 Impairment of assets — 128.0 Early redemption of debt cost — 29.2 Charges related to Kings Quay transaction — 3.9 Unutilized rig charges — 2.2 Total adjustments after taxes 226.0 297.3 Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy $ 113.3 9.7 Adjusted income from continuing operations per average diluted share $ 0.73 0.06

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Kelly Whitley, [email protected], 281-675-9107



Megan Larson, [email protected], 281-675-9470

Read full story here