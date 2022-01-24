Muu Inu (MINU) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Muu Inu (MINU) on May 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MINU/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Aiming to become the next meme coin and set the trend, Muu Inu (MINU) is here to reach its full potential by bringing utilities to the project and holders, including Play-to-Earn game, Staking, NFTs, and more. Its native token MINU has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Muu Inu

As the king of the “Cow Trend”, Muu Inu is gearing towards domination of the animal hype tokens and eventually colonizing the whole space. It is aiming to bring about a change through its choice of name and logo, whilst paying homage to the massive BSC community and the coin which is endorsed by it.

There are several utilities Muu Inu aims to bring to the project and holders, including Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, Staking, and NFTs. These utilities will be accompanied by viral marketing to ensure the growth and awareness of the project. The team is aiming to market this globally and bring in investors to play its P2E game which will comprise of burning and buyback functions within it. Currently the NFTs are being made which will be used for the game as well so that the ecosystem for Muu Inu is fully functional.

The vision of Muu Inu is to inherently create a project which comprises of virality and humor to ensure that the community will stay interested. The team will ensure it markets this project such that it brings an atmosphere of joy within all investors. More information will continue to be provided as it reaches certain milestones and utilizes the budget to further its utilities.

About MINU Token

Muu Inu (MINU) aims to become the next meme coin and set the trend. Based on BEP-20, MINU has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. It taxes a total of 6% on each buy/sell, of which 4% will be used for marketing,1% goes into the liquidity pool, and the rest 1% is provided for the team.

MINU has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 24, 2022, investors who are interested in the Muu Inu investment can easily buy and sell MINU token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

