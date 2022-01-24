My Code Acquires Leading Spanish-Language News & Lifestyle Company Impremedia, Strengthening Its Service and Leadership in Hispanic Media and Marketing

This acquisition brings together Impremedia’s iconic and influential local and national brands with My Code’s significant new investments, advanced digital competencies and enormous reach

The combination will help chart an even more powerful, sustainable future for Spanish-language news & information and drive expanded opportunities to serve and engage a diverse range of U.S. Hispanic communities

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–My Code, the largest multicultural digital media platform in the United States which enables publishers, storytellers, brands and agencies to connect with multidimensional and diverse audiences , today announced the completion of its acquisition of a majority ownership interest in Impremedia, the leading Hispanic news and information company. With this acquisition, My Code becomes the owner of the most widely-read and respected Spanish-language daily newspapers and digital media outlets in the U.S.

These include: La Opinión, the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper; El Diario, the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States; La Raza in Chicago; and La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco along with an extensive portfolio of digital media outlets and lifestyle brands that reach 35 million users each month.

Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia, will continue to lead Impremedia’s media brands. All of Impremedia’s employees have been asked to continue with the company and help drive an exciting next phase of growth in civic journalism, local and national service and digital expansion.

“We are in awe of what Iván Adaime and generations of dedicated team members have built, and we are honored and excited to help in being stewards of these brands as we work together to expand their reach and deepen their impact with current and future generations,” said Parker Morse, CEO and founder of My Code. “With the ever-growing influence and impact of the U.S. Hispanic population, solutions to connect with and serve the community have never been more in demand. Combining Impremedia’s iconic media properties, burgeoning digital brands and significant daily role in the lives of the Hispanic community with My Code’s platform, resources and enormous audiences, will supercharge the ability to connect, inform, support and engage in this vital space. By operating in close partnership with Impremedia’s first-class leadership team, we will build a strong, vital and even more sustainable next chapter for Hispanic media and marketing.”

“The scale at which My Code has been able to connect with Hispanic audiences across different segments is an impressive feat in the current media landscape, especially as the industry continues to adapt to the dynamically shifting data landscape,” said Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia. “The combination of Impremedia and My Code deepens our relationship with the Hispanic community and amplifies our impact through the community. Our decision to join with My Code will allow us to deliver even greater value to our audiences and unlock more opportunities to engage with them in the digital space.”

Impremedia will contribute to My Code’s legacy as a U.S Hispanic media and advertising company and further solidify its leadership position in the space by operating the 2nd largest owned and operated digital Hispanic portfolio and the largest and only daily Spanish language paper portfolio in the country. It also reaffirms the company’s status as the digital multicultural platform with the largest reach in the U.S., per metrics from Google DV360.

With the addition of the oldest Spanish language print portfolio in the U.S. and Impremedia’s portfolio of lifestyle websites in the food and beverage, auto, finance, beauty and entertainment verticals, My Code is now one of the largest publishers of Hispanic content across multiple formats. This combination also further establishes the company as a source of rich first party data on increasingly influential Hispanic consumers, offering brands and advertisers unmatched potential for reaching and activating them. My Code will integrate Impremedia properties with its targetable datasets through its proprietary Intelligence Center, custom creative executions and integrated marketing and media solutions to align brands with the highest quality content and most engaged audiences for optimal reach and impact.

Annie Leal, VP of My Code Studio, said, “In today’s media landscape, consumers want content that speaks directly to them and that reflects their cultural values, which can be a complex task to accomplish. The addition of Impremedia’s brands to My Code’s portfolio helps strengthen the virtuous flywheel between data and content, allowing us to deliver more meaningful content and experiences for the U.S. Hispanic community. With the vast data on Hispanic consumers that Impremedia provides, we’ll be able to craft truly engaging content for brands that speaks directly to them with deeper authenticity.”

The combination with Impremedia furthers My Code’s original mission of reaching and influencing Hispanic audiences. Originally founded as H Code in 2015, the company relaunched in early 2022 following the addition of two new entities, A Code and B Code, which focus on AAPI and Black communities, establishing My Code as a leader in multicultural media and marketing. The company also recently launched W Code to deliver authentic marketing to multicultural female audiences and plans to add more solutions for additional demographic segments in the coming months. My Code has ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the last two years as a result of consistent and exponential growth and has deep experience in working with leading global brands including Google, L’Oréal, Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Target, The Home Depot, McDonald’s, Nike, General Mills, General Motors, Starbucks, WNBA, and more.

Alexander Jutkowitz, Executive Chairman at My Code, commented, “I’m confident that My Code will take Impremedia’s rich legacy to new heights and become a dominant force in the Hispanic media landscape. This move is the natural progression of the company’s exponential growth over the last few years and will be sure to bring even more value to Hispanic communities, Hispanic consumers and great, global brands.”

My Code is a digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers, and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes, My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, and AAPI consumers with unmatched authenticity. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. Having evolved from its Hispanic-centric origins, My Code is now a robust, minority-dominant organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences it represents. Its purpose-driven media marketplace allows advertisers to easily invest in minority-owned and led publishers, creators, and producers. Today, My Code’s employee base is 85% multicultural, 70% Hispanic/Latinx, and 50% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

Impremedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States. It has a digital and print portfolio of trusted, influential brands that reach a highly engaged, multi-generational Hispanic audience. La Opinión, founded in 1926 in Los Angeles is the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, while El Diario, founded in 1913 in New York is the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States. It also publishes La Raza in Chicago, La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco.

The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes Lifestyle brands Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Estar Mejor (Wellness), Bien Bonita (Beauty), No Muy Caro (Discounts and Promotions) and La Vibra (Entertainment) and attracts more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. These brands have around 2 million followers on Social Media.

Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative, and the McCormick Foundation.

Impremedia is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the Local Medium Consortium.

