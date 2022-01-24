Nabriva Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 am ET. Management will also host investor meetings May 24-26, 2022.

The presentation may be accessed by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website under the “Events and Presentations” tab at www.nabriva.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis.

CONTACT:

For Investors and Media
Kim Anderson
Nabriva Therapeutics plc
[email protected]

