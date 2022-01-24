NACD North Texas Announces New Chapter Officers and Board Members for 2022–2023

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The NACD North Texas Chapter, the advocate for the profession of directorship, today announced the election of new officers and board members for 2022–2023, effective July 1, 2022.

New Officers

Margot Carter has been selected as board chair of the NACD North Texas Chapter. She is president of Living Mountain Capital and builds businesses in technology, real estate, and construction. She is the lead director of Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP), and sits on the boards of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) and Freeman Company. Carter was named a 2019 Most Influential Corporate Director by Women Inc. Magazine, Top 50 Innovator and Disruptor in 2020 and 2021 by D Magazine, 2020 Outstanding Director by the Dallas Business Journal, and one of the Most Powerful Business Leaders in North Texas 2021 and 2022 by D CEO.

Board Chair Carter said, “As I assume leadership next year, I would like to thank our prior Board Chair Jim Skinner for leading us during the past year. Jim is the ultimate statesman and is an exceptional leader. He helped us transition from mostly virtual programming back to cutting-edge programming and live events. We are grateful for his dedicated service and have learned so much from Jim over the years. I am proud to take on the position as chair of NACD North Texas and excited to be part of such an exceptional group of our country’s board leaders.”

Ray Hemmig will serve as board vice chair. He is chairman of Retail & Restaurant Growth Capital and sits on the board of Snappy Salads Enterprises. Hemming will continue to serve as co-chair of the nominating/governance committee.

Todd Murray will continue to serve as secretary. A partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, he serves as a vice president of the firm’s securities enforcement and litigation practice. Murray focuses his practice on securities litigation, director and officer fiduciary duty and corporate governance disputes, litigation involving complex accounting, accounting fraud, financial issues, and energy-related matters.

Bill Buechele will serve as treasurer. Buechele is retired from Deloitte & Touche where he led the North Texas Deloitte growth enterprise services group overseeing assurance, tax, and advisory services. Buechele had prior leadership roles in the NACD North Texas Chapter before his selection as treasurer.

New Board Members

New board members include Beth Garvey, Shane Goodwin, John Mahalik, Indrajit (Bobby) Majumder, and Anne Motsenbocker.

Beth Garvey is chair, president & chief executive officer of BGSF (NYSE: BGSF). She currently serves on the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Dallas as well as the Dallas Regional Chamber. She is a member of Y Texas and founding board member of the Y Texas Foundation. Recently, Garvey was named as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2020 Award for the Southwest region. Staffing Industry Analysts has recognized her as one of North America Staffing 100 for the previous three years and included her in the Global Power 150–Women in Staffing list for the past four years. In addition, D CEO has named Garvey as one of the top Dallas 500 Business Leaders four times.

Shane Goodwin is associate dean and finance professor at Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. He is a NACD Board Leadership Fellow & Certified Director®, and an Expert Witness on Corporate Governance. He is an advisory board member of Truist as well as a director of Applied Corporate Governance Institute, The Center for Global Enterprise.

John Mahalik is chief executive officer at Metrocrest Hospital Authority. He is chairman of the board of directors of the North Texas Tollway Authority and board member of Mobility Credit Union.

Bobby Majumder is a corporate/securities lawyer (energy, healthcare, and IT) at Frost Brown Todd and is a member of the board of directors of Bluerock, a board trustee at Total Income + Real Estate Fund, an advisory board member at Atlantic Council—South Asia Center. He also serves as an advisory board member of Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Anne Motsenbocker is a retired managing director at JPMorgan and is a member of the following boards: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.; Children’s Health—Plano & Dallas; United Way Foundation of Metropolitan Dallas; Dallas Thrives; Dallas County Promise advisory board; and Texas Association of Community Colleges Business Advisory Committee. She is the chair of the HR and compensation committee for Akola.Com, the former board chair of the Dallas Regional Chamber, and former board chair of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. She was named in D500 as one of the most powerful business leaders in North Texas 2021 by D CEO.

Current NACD North Texas Board members also include Renee Arrington, co-chair programs committee; Tracey Doi; Stacey Doré, co-chair sponsorship committee; Donna Epps; Bella Goren; Lou Grabowsky; Yon Jorden; Selena LaCroix, co-chair nominating/governance committee; Cynthia Pharr Lee, co-chair membership engagement committee; Tom Leppert; Dereck McClain; Diana Peninger; Pat Priest; Don Robillard, co-chair sponsorship committee; Mark Sinclair; Jim Skinner; Peggy Vaughan; and Debra von Storch, co-chair programs committee.

About NACD North Texas

NACD North Texas provides a forum for NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. NACD’s 20+ chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a forum to address governance challenges in order to elevate their board’s performance. Members enjoy peer-to-peer dialogue about critical boardroom issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about NACD North Texas, please visit northtexas.NACDonline.org

ABOUT NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 22,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org. To become an NACD member, please contact us at [email protected] or 571-367-3708. If you are already a member, contact your NACD Membership Advisor at [email protected] to ensure that you are receiving the best value from your membership.

For Press Inquiries:



NACD North Texas Chapter

Contacts

Margaret Jackson



[email protected]