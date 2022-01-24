Nautilus Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single molecule proteome analysis, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Shared a manuscript titled “Development of highly dense and scalable single protein arrays for single-molecule studies” that demonstrates an important element of creating high quality, high-density, single-molecule protein arrays that allow massively parallel detection and identification.

Shared results from our research collaboration with Genentech at the annual meeting of the US Human Proteome Organization in a poster titled ‘Single-Molecule Detection of Isoform-Specific Tau Phosphorylation’.

Presented a poster at the American Association of Cancer Research’s annual meeting including data that demonstrated our ability to produce antibodies that bind to trimer and tetramer peptide targets at picomolar affinity.

“Each scientific objective we reach and each business milestone we achieve is designed to get us one step closer to our goal of improving the lives and health of people around the world”, said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. “With our goal of providing ubiquitous access to the proteome, we hope to expand countless research horizons and enable boundless scientific exploration and discovery. Our team of scientific and engineering innovators is fully aligned towards and committed to realizing these important objectives.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, a 90% increase from $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount to support ongoing development of our products as well as the costs associated with being a public company.

Net loss was $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to a net loss of $8.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $349.0 million as of March 31, 2022.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations regarding our collaborations and strategic partnerships, including our expectations with respect to the suitability of the Nautilus product platform to investigate proteins and proteoforms, and the ability of our strategic partnership to accelerate technology development and enhance protein detection; and expectations with respect to the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on providing proteome access, pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, expanding research horizons, and enabling scientific explorations and discovery. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products and target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,622 $ 185,619 Short-term investments 135,495 160,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,948 3,493 Total current assets 327,065 349,222 Property and equipment, net 2,841 2,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,852 29,377 Long-term investments 24,918 16,371 Other long term assets 997 997 Total assets $ 384,673 $ 398,450 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,487 $ 1,723 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,427 3,119 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,492 970 Total current liabilities 6,406 5,812 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 28,558 29,062 Total liabilities 34,964 34,874 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 446,654 444,388 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (554 ) (184 ) Accumulated deficit (96,403 ) (80,640 ) Total stockholders’ equity 349,709 363,576 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 384,673 $ 398,450

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 Operating expenses Research and development $ 9,658 $ 4,835 General and administrative 6,364 3,582 Total operating expenses 16,022 8,417 Other income (expense), net 259 8 Net loss $ (15,763 ) $ (8,409 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (1) 124,418,580 32,999,880

(1) The weighted-average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding prior to the Business Combination have been retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio of approximately 3.6281 established in the Business Combination.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)