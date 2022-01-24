NetCents Technology Announces the Resignation of COO

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2022) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency payments company, announces that Ms. Sholeh Atash has resigned as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Atash was appointed COO in January of this year. We are currently in the process of searching for well-qualified candidates to assume the role of COO.

Canada will remain as the Company’s tech hub, however, it will continue to focus its executive leadership and business development teams throughout Europe and the United Arab Emirates, where the Company has seen the most success.

About Us

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward- thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

of NetCents Technology Inc.

Clayton Moore

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

350 – 375 Water Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 5C6

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125450