New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

MALVERN, Pa., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurological health disorders, announced today a new peer-reviewed paper, published in Brain Stimulation Journal and available online now. The paper compares clinical outcomes of patients who received NeuroStar TMS through either high frequency left unilateral TMS (HF-LUL) or sequential bilateral treatment (SBL) TMS throughout their treatment course.

“We are happy to continue sharing data insights from the largest outcomes registry database in TMS to provide clinicians new evidence to inform their treatment decisions,” stated Cory Anderson, VP, R&D and Clinical. “Despite the left unilateral treatment being the most common way of performing TMS therapy, prior to these findings, we had little published evidence differentiating the outcomes of left unilateral treatment from sequential bilateral treatment when treating patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).”

The analysis was based on 3,871 patients with a diagnosis of MDD, aged 18 or older, who completed the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) at baseline and at least once post-baseline. The patients were treated at 111 centers across the US. There was no evidence that a full course of sequential bilateral treatment TMS (SBL) was more effective than a full course of left unilateral treatment TMS (HF-LUL), and some outcomes appeared superior for LUL. The study determined that HF-LUL or SBL are highly effective depression treatments as measured by self and clinician-ratings of depression. The study also found that when delivering SBL, treating on the left side followed by the right side was superior than the converse across certain measures.

“Similar outcomes across both stimulation protocols suggest that the addition of treatment on the right side after left-sided stimulation does not improve outcomes in the routine TMS care of depressed patients,” said Scott Aaronson, MD Director, Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics at Sheppard Pratt Health System. “The clinical insights we continue to attain from NeuroStar’s large, proprietary dataset allow us to identify and refine best practices for treatment with NeuroStar TMS.”

