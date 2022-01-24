Next Level Loan Officers Welcomes Jason Frazier to its Coaching Team

Frazier was drawn to Next Level Loan Officers’ holistic approach to coaching and commitment to help loan officers grow their businesses

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businesscoach—Next Level Loan Officers, a leading coaching community for loan officers, announced today the addition of Jason Frazier to its coaching team. Frazier will coach marketing strategies to help loan officers become top producers. Frazier is an award-winning marketer, technologist, and podcast host with more than two decades of experience working alongside executive-level innovators, disrupters and visionaries.

“As we continue to expand our national reach, we knew we needed to add a talented marketing executive with a proven track record in the mortgage industry to our coaching team,” says Kellen Vaughan, CEO of Next Level Loan Officers. “Jason is the perfect fit and has already proven himself as a valuable asset for our community.”

In his new role, Frazier will speak at Next Level LIVE events, including an upcoming event on July 22 in Charlotte, N.C. Frazier will also contribute strategic marketing advice and content to the community, and co-host the Next Level Loan Officer podcast with Vaughan.

“Next Level Loan Officers has earned a reputation for helping loan officers grow both personally for a more fulfilling life and professionally at paces that exceed industry norms,” says Frazier. “Once I was exposed to their approach, I knew I had to be a part of their team.”

Frazier also serves as Executive Vice President of Marketing for Victorian Finance, an Independent Mortgage Lender in Pittsburgh, Pa. He is a sought-after public speaker, with notable appearances at Gary Vaynerchuk’s Agent 2021, Inman Connect, AIME Broker All-Stars, AIME Fuse, NAMB National, CAR REImagine, HousingWire Engage, UAMP’s Mortgage Expo, Commissions Inc SoCON, EPMX and Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Mortgage Mastermind. He hosts the successful Mortgage X & REAL Podcast and advises various FinTech companies in the industry.

About Next Level Loan Officers

Next Level Loan Officers was founded in 2017 by four leading industry experts with more than 50 years of combined experience in the Mortgage Industry. It provides Loan Officers an authentic community with cutting edge strategies and resources to win in today’s market. Next Level Loan Officers takes a holistic approach to coaching and consulting – focusing on the life of the Originator, not only their business. For more information, visit www.nextlevello.com.

