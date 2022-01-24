Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFCore (NFCR) on May 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFCR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: NFCore (NFCR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a global NFT automatic investment platform, NFCore (NFCR) provides its users detailed information about the purchase of NFTs with its automatic data collection system and direct voting system. Its native token NFCR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NFCore

NFCore allows users to immediately invest in NFTs by checking the most essential information of the ever-changing NFT market.

The information that NFCore provides includes real-time global NFT market status, real-time NFT ranking, and more. NFCore’s Hot Item Recommendation feature checks the information of popular works in the market in real time. It shows the trends and works of NFTs that are currently the most popular and allows users to purchase works immediately with coins they own through the platform. It also plans to implement a staking feature.

In addition to the automatic data collection system, NFCore will also implement a direct voting system for information about NFT hot trends, NFT recommendations, NFTs that are currently attracting the most attention, etc. By using NFCore coins, users and global NFT exchanges can directly participate in the NFCore governance system.

NFCore offers refined data based on information submitted by creators, buyers, and the NFT marketplaces in real time. As a comprehensive NFT investment portal, NFCore helps its users with detailed information about the purchase of NFTs.

About NFCR Token

NFCR is the native token of the NFCore ecosystem built as a next-generation technology protocol implemented through multi-blockchains of ERC20 and ERC721. It has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 50% is provided for community reward, 10% is allocated to NFT partners, another 10% will be used for global marketing, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

NFCR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 20, 2022, investors who are interested in NFCore investment can easily buy and sell NFCR token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about NFCR Token:

Official Website: http://nfcore.io/index_eng.html

Telegram: https://t.me/nfcore

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124781