Nicox at ARVO 2022: Presentation of clinical Phase 2 results on NCX 4251 and new non-clinical evidence of improved hemodynamic and retinal cell physiology on NCX 470

May 2, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced poster presentations highlighting the effect of NCX 4251 in patients with dry eye disease as well as new non-clinical evidence of neuroprotective activity on NCX 470 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting, one of the key scientific events in vision research, being held in person on May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, CO, United States and virtually on May 11-12.

Details of the poster presentations (all U.S. local times):

· P

Title: Eyelid application of NCX 4251 for treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease

Session title: Dry Eye, Clinical

Date: May 2, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Presentation number: 1542 – A0267

Presenter: Gary Foulks MD, Emeritus Professor, University of Louisville Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences, Louisville, KY, United States.

NCX 4251 is a novel and patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals currently in Phase 2 development in the U.S. for patients with dry eye disease.

Title: NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog, restores ocular hemodynamic and photoreceptor function after endothelin-1-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury in rabbits

Session title: Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration

Date: May 2, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Presentation number: 1606 – A0429

Presenter: Francesco Impagnatiello, PhD, Nicox Research Institute, Milan Italy

Title: NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog, elicits sustained IOP-lowering and modifies aqueous humor dynamic in non-human primates

Session Title: Pharmacology/cellular Mechanisms

Date: May 3, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM MDT

Presentation number: 2839 – A0362

Presenter: Elena Bastia, PhD, Nicox Research Institute, Milan, Italy

Nicox’s lead product candidate, NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO) donating prostaglandin analog being studied in two multi-regional Phase 3 clinical trials, Mont Blanc and Denali, for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.