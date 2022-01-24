Nine Energy Service Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Total liquidity position of $74.6 million as of March 31, 2022

Revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA A of $116.9 million, $(6.9) million and $12.2 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nine Energy Service, Inc. (“Nine” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NINE) reported first quarter 2022 revenues of $116.9 million, net loss of $(6.9) million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million. For the first quarter 2022, adjusted net lossB was $(6.6) million, or $(0.22) adjusted basic loss per shareC.

The Company had provided original first quarter 2022 revenue guidance between $108.0 and $116.0 million, with actual results falling above the provided range and representing a sequential revenue increase of approximately 11% quarter over quarter.

“We had a strong growth quarter, with both activity and pricing improving over Q4 across the majority of our service lines,” said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service.

“Overall, market activity did improve during Q1, with the average frac crew count increasing between 6-8% versus Q4. We saw activity increase across the majority of our service lines, with double-digit price increases in both cementing and coiled tubing. Cementing performed extremely well this quarter with revenue increasing by approximately 31% quarter over quarter versus the average U.S. rig count, which increased by approximately 13%. Our completion tool technology continues to perform well in the field, and we are excited about the continued interest in the dissolvable plug technology. ESG initiatives, including the recently proposed disclosure rules by the SEC, coupled with labor and equipment constraints, should continue to propel the adoption of dissolvable plugs.”

“The outlook for the remainder of 2022 and 2023 continues to be very positive. The oilfield service industry remains under-supplied from both an equipment and labor perspective and we anticipate this will continue to be a catalyst for further price increases for the remainder of the year; however, this will be coupled with cost inflation. We remain bullish on the outlook for the dissolvable plug market and its growth and expect revenue for all of our service lines to increase for Q2. With what we know today, we anticipate revenue and adjusted EBITDA to improve sequentially for Q2. With supportive commodity prices, U.S. shale will be an important supplier of natural gas and crude oil for the globe. We are well positioned with our geographic and service line diversity to grow earnings with relatively low capital requirements.”

Operating Results

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company reported revenues of $116.9 million, gross profit of $12.7 million and adjusted gross profitD of $22.6 million. Gross profit increased by approximately 169% quarter over quarter, and adjusted gross profit increased by approximately 52% quarter over quarter. During the first quarter, the Company generated ROICE of 2.1%.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company reported selling, general and administrative expense of $11.8 million, similar to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Depreciation and amortization expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $10.4 million, compared to $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company recognized income tax expense of approximately $112 thousand for the quarter, resulting in an effective tax rate of (1.7)% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tax expense for 2022 is primarily the result of our tax position in state and foreign tax jurisdictions.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company reported net cash used in operating activities of $(6.5) million, compared to $(13.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Capital expenditures totaled $2.4 million during the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, Nine’s cash and cash equivalents were $19.9 million, and the Company had $54.7 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of $74.6 million as of March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2022, the Company had $20.0 million of borrowings under the 2018 ABL Credit Facility and has subsequently borrowed an additional $7.0 million in April 2022.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements also include statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the level of capital spending and well completions by the onshore oil and natural gas industry, which has been and may again be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions and which may be affected by geopolitical and economic developments in the U.S. and globally, including conflicts, instability, acts of war or terrorism in oil producing countries or regions, particularly Russia, the Middle East, South America and Africa; general economic conditions and inflation, particularly, cost inflation with labor or materials; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources and liquidity; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key employees, technical personnel and other skilled and qualified workers; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the Company’s ability to maintain existing prices or implement price increases on our products and services; pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share as a result of intense competition in the markets for the Company’s dissolvable plug products; conditions inherent in the oilfield services industry, such as equipment defects, liabilities arising from accidents or damage involving our fleet of trucks or other equipment, explosions and uncontrollable flows of gas or well fluids, and loss of well control; the Company’s ability to implement and commercialize new technologies, services and tools; the Company’s ability to grow its completion tool business; the Company’s ability to manage capital expenditures; the Company’s ability to accurately predict customer demand; the loss of, or interruption or delay in operations by, one or more significant customers; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers; the incurrence of significant costs and liabilities resulting from litigation; changes in laws or regulations regarding issues of health, safety and protection of the environment; and other factors described in the “Risk Factors” and “Business” sections of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Revenues $ 116,935 $ 105,093 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 94,318 90,192 General and administrative expenses 11,836 11,796 Depreciation 6,504 6,757 Amortization of intangibles 3,904 3,904 Loss on revaluation of contingent liability 5 584 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (714 ) – Income (loss) from operations 1,082 (8,140 ) Interest expense 8,077 7,993 Interest income (12 ) (2 ) Other income (196 ) (195 ) Loss before income taxes (6,787 ) (15,936 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 112 (188 ) Net loss $ (6,899 ) $ (15,748 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 30,491,976 30,452,049 Diluted 30,491,976 30,452,049 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ 8 $ (2 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8 (2 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (6,891 ) $ (15,750 )

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,941 $ 21,509 Accounts receivable, net 79,744 64,025 Income taxes receivable 1,108 1,393 Inventories, net 45,959 42,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,227 10,195 Total current assets 158,979 139,302 Property and equipment, net 81,808 86,958 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,883 35,117 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 1,520 1,445 Intangible assets, net 112,504 116,408 Other long-term assets 2,175 2,383 Total assets $ 390,869 $ 381,613 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 29,887 $ 28,680 Accrued expenses 29,606 18,519 Current portion of long-term debt 1,168 2,093 Current portion of operating lease obligations 6,085 6,091 Current portion of finance lease obligations 989 1,070 Total current liabilities 67,735 56,453 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 337,731 332,314 Long-term operating lease obligations 29,181 30,435 Long-term finance lease obligations – 65 Other long-term liabilities 1,588 1,613 Total liabilities 436,235 420,880 Stockholders’ equity Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 32,821,113 and 32,826,325 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,



respectively) 328 328 Additional paid-in capital 774,142 773,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,527 ) (4,535 ) Accumulated deficit (815,309 ) (808,410 ) Total stockholders’ equity (45,366 ) (39,267 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 390,869 $ 381,613

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (6,899 ) $ (15,748 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 6,504 6,757 Amortization of intangibles 3,904 3,904 Amortization of deferred financing costs 643 642 Amortization of operating leases 1,991 2,019 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts (172 ) 3 Provision for inventory obsolescence 1,077 1,161 Stock-based compensation expense 927 1,215 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (714 ) – Loss on revaluation of contingent liability 5 584 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (15,541 ) (5,439 ) Inventories, net (4,838 ) (324 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,528 ) 394 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,951 (5,312 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 285 (187 ) Other assets and liabilities (2,054 ) (3,381 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,459 ) (13,712 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,041 495 Proceeds from property and equipment casualty losses 175 – Purchases of property and equipment (876 ) (10,581 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,340 (10,086 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on Magnum Promissory Notes (562 ) (282 ) Proceeds from 2018 ABL Credit Facility 5,000 15,000 Proceeds from short-term debt – 1,513 Payments of short-term debt (363 ) (545 ) Payments on finance leases (329 ) (284 ) Payments of contingent liability (44 ) (44 ) Vesting of restricted stock and stock units (135 ) – Net cash provided by financing activities 3,567 15,358 Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash (16 ) (20 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,568 ) (8,460 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 21,509 29,969 End of period $ 19,941 $ 21,509

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 EBITDA reconciliation: Net loss $ (6,899 ) $ (15,748 ) Interest expense 8,077 7,993 Interest income (12 ) (2 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 112 (188 ) Depreciation 6,504 6,757 Amortization of intangibles 3,904 3,904 EBITDA $ 11,686 $ 2,716 Loss on revaluation of contingent liability (1) 5 584 Restructuring charges 285 – Stock-based compensation expense 927 1,215 Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment (714 ) – Legal fees and settlements (2) 34 45 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,223 $ 4,560 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of a contingent liability associated with a 2018 acquisition. (2) Amounts represent fees and legal settlements associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Net loss $ (6,899 ) $ (15,748 ) Add back: Interest expense 8,077 7,993 Interest income (12 ) (2 ) Restructuring charges 285 – After-tax net operating income (loss) $ 1,451 $ (7,757 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders’ equity $ (39,267 ) $ (24,732 ) Total debt 337,436 321,750 Less: cash and cash equivalents (21,509 ) (29,969 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 276,660 $ 267,049 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders’ equity $ (45,366 ) $ (39,267 ) Total debt 341,511 337,436 Less: cash and cash equivalents (19,941 ) (21,509 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 276,204 $ 276,660 Average total capital $ 276,432 $ 271,855 ROIC 2.1% -11.4%

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Calculation of gross profit (loss) Revenues $ 116,935 $ 105,093 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 94,318 90,192 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,049 6,284 Amortization of intangibles 3,904 3,904 Gross profit $ 12,664 $ 4,713 Adjusted gross profit (loss) reconciliation Gross profit $ 12,664 $ 4,713 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,049 6,284 Amortization of intangibles 3,904 3,904 Adjusted gross profit $ 22,617 $ 14,901

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Reconciliation of adjusted net loss: Net loss $ (6,899 ) $ (15,748 ) Add back: Restructuring charges 285 – Adjusted net loss $ (6,614 ) $ (15,748 ) Weighted average shares Weighted average shares outstanding for basic and 30,491,976 30,452,049 adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share Loss per share: Basic loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) Adjusted basic loss per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.52 )

AAdjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) loss or gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities, (iv) loss or gain on the extinguishment of debt, (v) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries, (vi) restructuring charges, (vii) stock-based compensation expense, (viii) loss or gain on sale of property and equipment, and (ix) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business, such as legal expenses and settlement costs related to litigation outside the ordinary course of business. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure and helps identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments, acquisitions and dispositions and costs that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business.

BAdjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries, (v) loss or gain on the extinguishment of debt and (vi) the tax impact of such adjustments. Management believes Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and helps identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions.

CAdjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share is defined as adjusted net income (loss), divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding. Management believes Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions.

DAdjusted Gross Profit (Loss) is defined as revenues less cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure differs from the GAAP definition of gross profit (loss) because we do not include the impact of depreciation and amortization, which represent non-cash expenses. Our management uses adjusted gross profit (loss) to evaluate operating performance. We prepare adjusted gross profit (loss) to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization because we do not consider depreciation and amortization indicative of our core operating performance.

EReturn on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) is defined as after-tax net operating profit (loss), divided by average total capital. We define after-tax net operating profit (loss) as net income (loss) plus (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) interest expense (income), (iv) restructuring charges, (v) loss (gain) on the sale of subsidiaries, (vi) loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, and (vii) the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes. We define total capital as book value of equity plus the book value of debt less balance sheet cash and cash equivalents. We compute the average of the current and prior period-end total capital for use in this analysis. Management believes ROIC provides useful information because it quantifies how well we generate operating income relative to the capital we have invested in our business and illustrates the profitability of a business or project taking into account the capital invested.

