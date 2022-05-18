NKGen Biotech to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKGen Biotech Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced an upcoming oral presentation on its NK cell therapy (SNK01) at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, which will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 16 – 19, 2022.

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Consistent Expansion and Activation of Autologous Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity (SNK01) from Heavily Pre-treated Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Presenting Author: Paul Y. Song, MD

Session Type: Oral Abstract

Session Title: Harnessing Innate Immunity for Cancer Immunotherapy

Location: Room 102 A/B

Date & Time: Wednesday May 18, 2022, 4:15 – 4:30 pm EDT

Abstract Number: 842

Full abstracts are available on the ASGCT conference website https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

