NordPass runs new features: from Switch Account to a family solution

On Wednesday, NordPass announced several new functionalities for its password management tool. Users can now switch between accounts without logging out, navigate the platform in Lithuanian, and share credentials with family members.

A new way to juggle between accounts

The new feature of NordPass — Switch Account — allows adding up to five accounts and juggling between them without logging out. Before this, a user had to disconnect from one account to access another to get the required credentials. This new feature is also expected to serve users who have both NordPass business and personal accounts and are concerned about the privacy of their personal credentials.

“Logging in and out of accounts is tiresome. Therefore, some people risk storing their personal credentials on business accounts or the other way around. Switch Account was introduced to give our users more convenience and help them navigate between accounts without compromising personal information,” says Gerald Kasulis, Head of Business and Channel Operations at NordPass .

With the introduction of the Switch Account, users can choose whether they want to use their master passwords to navigate between different accounts. The new feature also improves autosaving — users can now choose in which account’s encrypted vault they want to save new credentials, credit cards, or personal information.

NordPass available in Lithuanian

The latest upgrade of NordPass adds the Lithuanian language to the software. Users can now set Lithuanian as the default language in the platform’s Admin Panel. Being the first to offer localized service for customers in Lithuania, NordPass gives individuals or companies an option to use the solution in their native language.

Until now, clients could use NordPass in English, Spanish, German, French, and Italian.

A feature for shared family accounts

NordPass has also introduced a family plan that provides an end-to-end encrypted environment for storing and sharing passwords among family members. In total, six users can join one family account.

It is common to share sensitive data among family members, though the issue lies in how they do it. Sharing private information such as household-related credentials or credit card details via unencrypted channels (i.e., social media platforms or email) is among the main reasons why personal data ends up in the hands of a third party.

Why care about password management?

According to NordPass data, each person has between 80-100 passwords to remember and, therefore, tends to go the easy way when creating passwords. People reuse old ones, choose simple and short combinations, or apply the same password to different accounts. The company’s research suggests that over 80 percent of the 200 most common passwords worldwide can be cracked in less than a second.

